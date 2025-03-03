John Gibson Open to Oilers Trade, But Gets Candid Response

As per a report from The Athletic, Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson appears willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Edmonton Oilers. However, despite Gibson’s interest, the Oilers insist they aren’t in the market for a goaltender.

Anaheim has been open to moving Gibson, but finding a team willing to take on his contract has been a challenge. For the Oilers, trades for players with hefty contracts got a lot more complicated thanks to the uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane‘s return and two non-public no-move clauses coming to light that exist for Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique.

At $6.4 million per season through 2026-27, Gibson’s deal feels like a nearly impossible add, especially for a cap-strapped team like Edmonton. Even if the Ducks were to retain 50% (to get him to $3.2 million), Edmonton might need a third team to retain another 50%. The Oilers have struggled with inconsistent goaltending, but GM Stan Bowman says he’s got confidence in both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

For the Oilers, Gibson isn’t a clear upgrade—at least not at his price tag.

Ducks May Have to Pivot to Another Team for Gibson

If the Oilers are out (assuming they were ever in), Anaheim may have to shift gears if they’re intention is to move Gibson by Friday’s deadline. They have had on-again, off-again trade discussions with the Carolina Hurricanes. It appears, as of now, that nothing is imminent there. With no clear suitors for Gibson, the Ducks may have to hold onto him beyond the deadline.

John Gibson Oilers trade talk

For now, it appears Gibson’s hopes of landing with a playoff contender like Edmonton won’t materialize. The Oilers remain focused on other roster needs, which include an addition to their blue line, a top-six forward, and potentially a depth center.

Next: Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward