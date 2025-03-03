Anaheim Ducks
John Gibson Open to Oilers Trade, But Gets Candid Response
It appears John Gibson has told the Ducks he’d like to go to the Edmonton Oilers, but the Oilers have other priorities at the trade deadline.
As per a report from The Athletic, Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson appears willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Edmonton Oilers. However, despite Gibson’s interest, the Oilers insist they aren’t in the market for a goaltender.
Anaheim has been open to moving Gibson, but finding a team willing to take on his contract has been a challenge. For the Oilers, trades for players with hefty contracts got a lot more complicated thanks to the uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane‘s return and two non-public no-move clauses coming to light that exist for Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique.
At $6.4 million per season through 2026-27, Gibson’s deal feels like a nearly impossible add, especially for a cap-strapped team like Edmonton. Even if the Ducks were to retain 50% (to get him to $3.2 million), Edmonton might need a third team to retain another 50%. The Oilers have struggled with inconsistent goaltending, but GM Stan Bowman says he’s got confidence in both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
For the Oilers, Gibson isn’t a clear upgrade—at least not at his price tag.
Ducks May Have to Pivot to Another Team for Gibson
If the Oilers are out (assuming they were ever in), Anaheim may have to shift gears if they’re intention is to move Gibson by Friday’s deadline. They have had on-again, off-again trade discussions with the Carolina Hurricanes. It appears, as of now, that nothing is imminent there. With no clear suitors for Gibson, the Ducks may have to hold onto him beyond the deadline.
For now, it appears Gibson’s hopes of landing with a playoff contender like Edmonton won’t materialize. The Oilers remain focused on other roster needs, which include an addition to their blue line, a top-six forward, and potentially a depth center.
Next: Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward
More News
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 minute ago
John Gibson Open to Oilers Trade, But Gets Candid Response
It appears John Gibson has told the Ducks he'd like to go to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 26 minutes ago
Flames Reportedly Interested in Bruins Trade Protected D-Man
The Calgary Flames are reportedly interested in trading for trade-protected Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon...
-
NHL News/ 46 minutes ago
Canucks Pull Contract Offer for Brock Boeser, Trade Likely
The Vancouver Canucks aren't completely closed off to a Brock Boeser extension, but an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward
It has now been discovered that another forward has a no-move clause with the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 hour ago
Sabres in Tricky Contract vs. Trade Spot with Greenway
Jordan Greenway and the Buffalo Sabres are working on an extension, but there is...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Have Specific Game Plan Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a specific trade deadline strategy and it involves a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Trade Deadline Includes Reveal of Unknown No-Move Clause
A surprising development for the Oilers at this year's trade deadline reveals news of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canadiens, Panthers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 2 - Rangers hold our Reilly, Oilers shopping Kane,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Must Know Something Is Suspect With Evander Kane
News that the Edmonton Oilers are shopping Evander Kane in serious trade talks has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
4 Teams Linked: Trade Interest Rising for Canadiens’ Jake Evans
Pierre LeBrun notes several teams are talking to the Canadiens about a Jake Evans...