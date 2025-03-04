Trade Deadlines Hurdles Pop Up on Centers for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is actively searching for a middle-six center and a right-shot defenseman to bolster his lineup. Several names have emerged as potential targets down the middle in the final days before the deadline. Unfortunately, it looks like hurdles are popping up with each and every one of the Maple Leafs trade deadline options.

The Maple Leafs Targets at Center

There have been mixed reports about how likely the Blues are to move him, but Brayden Schenn appears to be Treliving’s top priority at center. The 33-year-old St. Louis captain brings leadership, defensive responsibility, and playoff experience, but his $6.5 million cap hit presents a challenge. Luke Fox recently noted, “It’s evident that [Brad] Treliving isn’t willing to meet [Doug] Armstrong’s price… He’s going above and beyond to temper expectations for the fanbase and the media.” Schenn also has a full no-trade clause.

Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers is another option—cheaper at $3 million and younger at 30—but his offensive ceiling is lower. Philadelphia reportedly wants a first-round pick in return and he’s gone public on social media trolling the idea of a trade. Perhaps he knows something no one else does about how likely it is he gets moved.

Maple Leafs trade deadline hurdles a problem for Brad Treliving

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders could be the best rental center available. He can play top six minutes at both center and win, giving the Leafs flexibility with someone like John Tavares. Nelson is consistent offensively and strong defensively. The Islanders and Nelson’s camp have been talking about extension. He’s as likely to stay as he is to be moved.

Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans is having a career year and could be a cost-effective option. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger posted on Tuesday morning, “Reminder, things can shift quickly this time of year. Amid serious trade interest in Jake Evans, the Canadiens continue to have progressive extension talks with him. A possibility that isn’t being ruled out.”

Are the Maple Leafs Running Out of Trade Deadline Options?

Treliving is weighing all options, but a move seems like it’ll be difficult to execute if one of the teams he might be talking to doesn’t decide to sell on their respective centers. The closer both sides get to the deadline, the more likely it is that prices increase, and Toronto could wind up having to overpay for the one guy left, should the others come off the board because they sign or elect not to go anywhere.

It’s getting down to crunch time for Treliving. Can he find a trade partner and make a move?

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Sabres, Canucks, Flames, Oilers