Flames Reportedly Interested in Bruins Trade Protected D-Man

A few days out from the March 7 NHL trade deadline, news is starting to pick up around the league. Include the Calgary Flames in recent speculation, as they’re both buyers and potential sellers at this season’s deadline. They’re looking to remain competitive but aren’t adding rentals. As such, it’s not surprising to hear they have eyes on a defenseman with term from the Boston Bruins — Brandon Carlo.

The Bruins have reportedly shown interest in Carlo, according to Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco. He writes:

“Sounds like the Flames have reached out on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Teams have yet to dive into details, but CGY is interested. Not too many players on BOS’ roster not available for the right price.”

Carlo, 28, has been a key part of Boston’s blue line since joining the team in 2015. A strong-skating, right-shot defenseman, Carlo carries a $4.1 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season and has a 10-team no-trade clause, per PuckPedia. While Boston isn’t actively shopping him, the team is believed to be open to discussions if the right offer comes along.

As most fans know, the Bruins are clinging to a playoff spot, tied for a wild-card position in the Eastern Conference. What’s intriguing is that they lost both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm to injuries. If they trade Carlo, it has to indicate the team is writing off the season.

Brandon Carlo Calgary Flames trade talk

Flames’ Interest in Carlo Is Fascinating

The Flames’ interest in Carlo comes after the team was expected to be a seller this season, but their 2024-25 success changed the narrative. They hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and they appear to be exploring ways to bolster their defense, not just for this season but a couple more.

With Seth Jones recently traded by Chicago to the Florida Panthers, the market for big, mobile, top-four right-shot defensemen like Carlo has only grown more competitive. The Blackhawks got a first-rounder and a goaltender for Jones, and he’s a more expensive option than Carlo. The Bruins might just be testing the market on what a return for Carlo might look like.

Holding onto Carlo until the final hours of the deadline could lead to a bidding war, with desperate contenders willing to pay a premium for his services. How far the Flames will be willing to go should be a storyline to watch.

Next: Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward