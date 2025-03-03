Canucks Pull Contract Offer for Brock Boeser, Trade Likely

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vancouver Canucks are potentially at the point where they are ready to shift gears on forward Brock Boeser. This is not to say they wouldn’t be open to a contract extension, but the deal they extended has been pulled, and the organization is now exploring trade possibilities ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Dreger writes:

“The Canucks continue to consider all options with Brock Boeser. Vancouver did make an extension offer in the first half of the season, but it’s not believed to be on the table any longer. Obviously, trade possibilities are being explored.”

This is big news, especially with the deadline only a few days away. The Canucks are believed to be a team that doesn’t want to give up their playoff hopes, and Boeser is a big part of any push they might have. If he’s moved, speculation is that management would like to use the assets and cap space gained in a trade and immediately fill the hole to remain competitive.

Boeser and Canucks Ready to Move On?

This is also an indication that the Canucks have set their line in the sand with Boeser, and the two sides aren’t close.

Canucks pull offer for Boeser and are likely looking to trade him ahead of the deadline.

Boeser has 18 goals and 18 assists in 53 games this season. He’s set to earn a hefty increase as a pending UFA this summer and, for some reason, the Canucks aren’t prepared to give him what the market will likely offer for a regular 30-goal guy.

