Buffalo Sabres
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Rangers, Kings, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 26: Seth Jones call out Blackhawks, Rangers lose Fox, Kings and Byfield trade, Oilers claim Dermott.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 26), the New York Rangers have lost Adam Fox to an injury, while the Edmonton Oilers claimed Travis Dermott on waivers and are looking at their own blue line options. The Los Angeles Kings might make a surprising player available before the trade deadline, and Seth Jones called out the Chicago Blackhawks for not making any strides this season.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Seth Jones Frustrated with Blackhawks’ Lack of Progress
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones didn’t mince words following the team’s 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Expressing frustration with the Blackhawks’ lack of development, said they haven’t improved since the opening night of the season and hinted that’s why he’s looking to move on.
“We’re the exact same team right now as we were in Game 1,” Jones said. “It’s pretty evident out there. We haven’t made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows.”
With a $9.5 million cap hit, Jones is talking with the organization about moving him to a contender. It’s not clear if that trade will materialize, but he doesn’t seem hesitant to push the matter by calling out the team publicly.
Read More About the Recap Here
Rangers Lose Adam Fox
Larry Brooks of The New York Post, among others, reported that Adam Fox exited Tuesday’s game against the Islanders after injuring his shoulder and he’ll be out for some time. It is believed he will be back before the end of the regular season, but he could miss serious time.
Oilers Claim Travis Dermott
The Edmonton Oilers reclaimed defenseman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. It’s an interesting decision consider how poorly the Oilers have played of late and that their need on the blue line seems much more serious than the solution Dermott might be able to provide.
Meanwhile, we looked at four veteran defensemen the Oilers might consider if they’re looking to add experience at the trade deadline.
Could the Kings Trade Byfield?
According to Nick Kypreos’ the Los Angeles Kings might toy with the idea of trading a young star in Quinton Byfield for a proven playoff producer. It seems risky, but Kypreos writes, “The Kings have been knocked out three years in a row by Edmonton, finding a quicker way to elimination each time.”
Kypreos goes so far as to suggest the Kings are already exploring the possibilities and have spoken with the Buffalo Sabres. It’s not clear who the Kings are eyeing from the Sabres, but we wrote in another post that four members of the team are on Kypreos’ trade bait list. Tuch is among them, as are Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram, and Mattias Samuelsson.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 26 Posts
- Rangers Place Adam Fox on Injured Reserve: Is His Season Over?
- Insider Puts 4 Sabres on Trade Bait List: Who Goes, Who Stays?
- Oilers Reclaim Travis Dermott to Add Depth on Defense
- Insider: Kings Open to Young Star Trade to Beat Oilers, Knights?
- 4 Veteran Defensemen the Oilers Could Target in Deadline Trades
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Flyers, and Ovechkin
- NHL Insider: Panthers Could Be a Landing Spot for Seth Jones
- Predators GM Barry Trotz Gets Bold, Gives His Players an Out
- Seth Jones Blasts Blackhawks’ Lack of Progress Amid Trade Talk
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 18 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Rangers, Kings, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 26: Seth Jones call out Blackhawks, Rangers lose Fox,...
-
New York Rangers/ 6 hours ago
Rangers Place Adam Fox on Injured Reserve: Is His Season Over?
Adam Fox of the New York Rangers suffered an injury, but it doesn't look...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 8 hours ago
Insider Puts 4 Sabres on Trade Bait List: Who Goes, Who Stays?
The Buffalo Sabres have several big names on the NHL trade deadline list: will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Reclaim Travis Dermott to Add Depth on Defense
The Edmonton Oilers have reclaimed Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Insider: Kings Open to Young Star Trade to Beat Oilers, Knights?
An NHL insider says Quinton Byfield is a trade name to watch as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
4 Veteran Defensemen the Oilers Could Target in Deadline Trades
If the Edmonton Oilers want to trade for a veteran blueliner, there are plenty...
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Flyers, and Ovechkin
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 26): Brady Tkachuk calls out Canucks, Ristolainen interest,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 13 hours ago
Seth Jones Blasts Blackhawks’ Lack of Progress Amid Trade Talk
While Seth Jones waits for a trade, he's not holding back on how bad...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Penguins, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 25: Oilers and Evander Kane status, Penguins look to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Takeaways as “Fragile” Oilers Lose Again, This Time to Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers are searching for answers as they lose again, this time 4-1...