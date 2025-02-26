Edmonton Oilers
4 Veteran Defensemen the Oilers Could Target in Deadline Trades
If the Edmonton Oilers want to trade for a veteran blueliner, there are plenty of experienced defensemen available at the deadline.
If the Edmonton Oilers want to improve their blue line, it looks like there is no shortage of defensemen becoming available ahead of this season’s trade deadline. One argument would be to acquire an experienced player. While these names might be a bit more expensive in terms of their salaries, teams are looking to move on and make changes, which might create an opportunity for the Oilers to buy low.
Here are four options that could be on the Oilers’ radar.
Seth Jones – Blackhawks
The naysayers of this type of trade will argue that Seth Jones is too expensive and that adding another $9.5 million salary alongside the overpaid Darnell Nurse is awful cap management. There is a fair argument to be made there. However, Jones might be better than people think, given that he’s playing in Chicago. The Blackhawks might be flexible in trade discussions, and as the salary cap increases, Jones’ deal doesn’t look that bad.
This is a player who wants out and would prefer to land with a contender. Despite the Oilers recent showings, they are a good team. Jones wants a chance to win, saying of the Blackhawks’ struggles: “We’re the exact same team right now as we were in Game 1.” He added, “It’s pretty evident out there. We haven’t made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows.”
Erik Karlsson – Pittsburgh Penguins
The Athletic’s Josh Yohe is reporting the Pittsburgh Penguins would trade Erik Karlsson “in a heartbeat” if they could find someone willing to make a deal. Again, the Oilers might not want an aging blue liner who is known for his offense more than his defense, but if the Penguins retain salary and the Oilers make changes over the summer, Karlsson could be a good fit. He showed during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament that he’s got game left.
Karlsson holds a full no-move clause, so he’d have to pick the Oilers, assuming they’re interested. They may not be given they have Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg. But, Bouchard is struggling and Klingberg was a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Clearly, the coach is trying to find the right mix and maybe it doesn’t exist on the current roster.
Rasmus Ristolainen – Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen has been in the trade rumor mill for years. And, while the Philadelphia Flyers are open to talking business ahead of the deadline, it is being reported they have received fewer calls than expected on the veteran defenseman.
The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, wonders if the Flyers are asking too much, but if the price comes down, with two years remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit, he could be an intriguing option if he’s found his game.
Ristolainen, 30, has 18 points in 56 games and has been a key penalty-killer for the Flyers this season. He’s got size and offensive ability. His contract runs through 2026-27, so while he’s not a rental, he’s also not a long-term commitment if it doesn’t pan out.
Colton Parayko – St. Louis Blues
Nick Kypreos reported in his recent trade bait board that St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko has emerged as a potential trade candidate. Once considered untouchable, the Blues are looking to be active and Parayko could now be moved if the right offer comes along. Born in St. Albert, the Oilers and Parayko have been linked on and off for some time.
The Oilers could use a physical, shutdown defenseman. Parayko can bring that, along with a little offense. He leads the Blues in shorthanded ice time and has set a career-high with 13 goals this season. At 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, he brings size, defensive reliability, and playoff experience—key assets for a team looking to make a deep Stanley Cup run.
The Blues won’t give him away and based on the offer sheet business this summer, it’s not clear how willing the two teams are to work together on a trade.
Cody Anderson
February 26, 2025 at 11:44 am
I would be open to Seth Jones if Chicago would retain 50% otherwise not a chance. I would like Parayko, depending on acquisition cost. I would have a hard time watching another game if the Oilers were dumb enough to look at Karlsson.