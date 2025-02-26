NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Flyers, and Ovechkin

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 26). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. The Ottawa Senators are still dealing with injuries, as several players won’t suit up for Wednesday’s match against the red-hot Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t getting the level of interest they thought they would in defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Finally, Alex Ovechkin has reached another 30-goal season and is 12 away from Gretzky’s record.

Senators Missing Key Players vs. Jets

The Senators will try to slow down the Jets on Wednesday, but they’ll need to do so without Josh Norris, Brady Tkachuk, and Shane Pinto. Brady is recovering from some issues related to the 4 Nations Tournament but hasn’t been out of the spotlight.

As one X.com user wrote, “Brady’s doing the Tkachuk Bros Media tour.” Some believe that all of this is leading towards the Senators missing the playoffs and Brady eventually asking for a trade in the offseason. Speculation is that he’d like to go to Florida to play with his brother, Matthew.

In one of Brady’s recent interviews, he claimed that the Vancouver Canucks not clearing Quinn Hughes to play for Team USA was “shady business” and noted, ‘We all know who they were cheering for.’

Alex Ovechkin Extends 30-Goal Season Record

Edges Closer to Gretzky’s Mark

Alex Ovechkin continues to make history, becoming the first player in NHL history to record 19 seasons with at least 30 goals. Ovie reached the milestone with a power-play goal against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Ovechkin joins legends Gordie Howe, Johnny Bucyk, and Teemu Selanne as the only players to hit 30 goals at age 39 or older.

NHL morning roundup: Ovechkin hits the 30-goal marker again and is 12 goals shy of Gretzky’s record

The 39-year-old now sits at 883 career goals, just 12 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894. “He finds ways to score in big moments,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

Ovechkin already holds the NHL record for most 40-goal seasons (13) and is tied for the most 50-goal seasons (9). There is a great chance he breaks the Great One’s record this season.

Flyers Receiving Limited Interest in Rasmus Ristolainen Ahead of Trade Deadline

Despite trade speculation surrounding Rasmus Ristolainen, the Philadelphia Flyers have received fewer calls than expected on the veteran defenseman, reports The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz. With two years remaining on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit, interest in Ristolainen has been quiet, likely due to Philadelphia’s high asking price.

The 30-year-old has rebounded this season. He has 18 points in 56 games and has been a key penalty-killer. However, with his contract running through 2026-27, teams may prefer rental options over a long-term commitment.

Related: NHL Insider: Panthers Could Be a Landing Spot for Seth Jones