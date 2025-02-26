Featured
Predators GM Barry Trotz Gets Bold, Gives His Players an Out
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz continues to be honest about how he wants to reset his roster and won’t be afraid to make bold trade.
It has been a frustrating season for the Nashville Predators, to say the least. General Manager Barry Trotz went out and swung big in free agency, and right now, he whiffed. Players like Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, and Brady Skjei have not delivered for the Predators this season. As a result, he’s going to his players and telling them he’ll give them an out and try to move them if they’d like.
Speaking with 1025 The Game, Trotz said, “I’m okay with it. We took our swing, okay? We still need guys to play against top players.” The hope is that some want to stay, and those who can’t help (or don’t want to) leave.
Trotz Tried, But His Offseason Plan Didn’t Work
As Trotz stated earlier in the season, he played fantasy hockey on July 1st. After the Predators went on a 17-game point streak, there was a belief that they were right there and could compete in the Central Division. Juuse Saros was on his game, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg were clicking, and the system under Andrew Brunette was working.
Instead of trying to build a team, the Predators decided to load up and try to win now in a two-three-year window by adding these older players. One of those players (Steven Stamkos), despite what he says, did not really want to leave Tampa. You can see it is affecting his game on the ice.
The Predators started slowly and never turned things around. Nashville is now 17 points out of the playoffs and has become a seller at the NHL Trade Deadline.
Trotz Unafraid to Move Players That Don’t Want to be Predators
Trotz has been candid and honest all season when he appeared on 102.5 the Game in Nashville on his weekly Tuesday radio appearances. This past Tuesday was no different. Trotz has talked about a roster reset if things do not work out, not to mention getting younger and turning over the roster. Then he made a bigger and bolder statement about moving players out who did not want to be there and believed in his plan.
“I’ve talked to all of our top players and said let’s be honest. Here’s the plan: if you’re in, that’s great, and if not, then let me know, and I’ll make a move,” Trotz said on 102.5 ESPN in Nashville with Jared Stillman.
This is a drastic shift from earlier in the season when it was letting things play out.
Trotz continued:
“I’m okay with it now. We took our swing, okay. We still need guys to be able to play against top players. We have some of those players, they’re starting to age. The next group needs some support, and the next group is going to need those guys if we finish where we are this year and we get the high pick. That young man is going to need some help, you just do. We’re going to be okay, we have a good culture. We don’t believe in losing, so maybe it’s just staying the course that’s all.”
Is Every Player Available for a Trade?
By the sounds of Trotz’s comments, everyone is available. However, it’s important to note that six of the older players have no movement clauses. Ryan O’Reilly does not, but is being treated like a player who does. To get around that, Trotz has said he will not be afraid to go to one of them and ask them to waive to make a trade happen.
“I would have no problem going to a player and saying, ‘Would you consider this?'” Trotz added.
The Predators have been linked to Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres. Trotz has been looking for center depth and to get younger. It will be interesting to see how active Nashville is over the next few days, but one thing is for sure: Barry Trotz is not afraid to be bold.
