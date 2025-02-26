Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Reclaim Travis Dermott to Add Depth on Defense
The Edmonton Oilers have reclaimed Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild to add depth to their struggling defense.
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed their decision to reclaim defenseman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. It marks his return to the team after a brief run earlier in the 2024-25 season.
Dermott, a depth left-shot defenseman, has appeared in 339 games, split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, and Oilers. He has registered 62 points, 316 blocked shots, and 391 hits across his career.
Welcome back, Travis Dermott!— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 26, 2025
The #Oilers have claimed the left-shot defenceman via waivers from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6grwHibKYv
Jason Gregor writes, “Oilers claimed Travis Dermott off waivers today. They can keep him on roster, or they can send him directly to Bakersfield if none of WPG, WSH, DAL, VGK, TOR or FLA (teams ahead of them) put in a claim. They wanted some LD depth, so this gives them that and cost nothing.”
This move comes at a time when the Oilers are seeking additional depth on their left side of defense, with team insider Bob Stauffer noting that the Oilers are still looking for ways to upgrade their defensive unit.
Dermott’s return doesn’t necessarily add a difference-maker, but he adds valuable experience and depth to Edmonton’s blue line. It has struggled of late and if he can be moved up and down between the AHL and NHL, it offers some flexibility for management.
