Edmonton Oilers
Insider: Kings Open to Young Star Trade to Beat Oilers, Knights?
An NHL insider says Quinton Byfield is a trade name to watch as the Kings decide if they can beat the Oilers and Golden Knights.
It’s wild to imagine the Los Angeles Kings doing so, but if they’re desperate enough and sick of losing int he first round to teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, perhaps a report that Quinton Byfield could be trade bait isn’t as outrageous as it sounds.
According to Nick Kypreos’ latest trade bait list, the Kings are evaluating whether sacrificing a key piece of their future—potentially Quinton Byfield—could help them finally overcome the Oilers and Golden Knights in the postseason. He writes, “The Kings have been knocked out three years in a row by Edmonton, finding a quicker way to elimination each time.”
Those two teams remain contenders this season and as well as the Kings are playing, those will be tough matchups. Kypreos wonders if the Kings would be willing to move someone like Byfield for a more proven playoff performer. It’s a huge risk, but the Kings may be in a position to go all-in on this season.
Kyreos suggests the Kings’ front office is reportedly exploring what kind of move would give them a better chance to compete with those powerhouses.
Quinton Byfield as a Trade Option Feels Dangerous
Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has shown flashes of brilliance and took a major step forward last season with 20 goals and 55 points. He’s got 11 goals and 33 points this season. It’s a bit of a dip, and while he could rebound with a few strong games and go on a run — his four-assist performance in Monday’s win over Vegas shows he’s capable of it — Kypreos suggests the Kings could be open to moving him if the right deal presents itself.
Kypreos writes:
“That has left the Los Angeles organization wondering how high Byfield’s ceiling truly is and if the team would be better off focusing on the here and now by flipping Byfield for a more seasoned roster upgrade.”
This kind of deal would represent the Kings taking a huge but calculated risk. As good as Byfield could be and despite the player he could become, a trade like this would suggest that the Kings aren’t as worried about the future as they are about their present-day success.
Kypreos noted that it sounds like the Kings are already exploring the possibilities of trading Byfield. he writes that there have been rumblings of talks with the Buffalo Sabres. Who the Kings are looking at isn’t clear, but they have some solid pieces in Alex Tuch, Bowen Byrman, among others.
While no deal appears imminent, but if Kypreos’s report is accurate, this would be one of the more surprising trades at this season’s deadline.
Next: 4 Veteran Defensemen the Oilers Could Target in Deadline Trades
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 minutes ago
Insider: Kings Open to Young Star Trade to Beat Oilers, Knights?
An NHL insider says Quinton Byfield is a trade name to watch as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
4 Veteran Defensemen the Oilers Could Target in Deadline Trades
If the Edmonton Oilers want to trade for a veteran blueliner, there are plenty...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Flyers, and Ovechkin
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 26): Brady Tkachuk calls out Canucks, Ristolainen interest,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 hours ago
Seth Jones Blasts Blackhawks’ Lack of Progress Amid Trade Talk
While Seth Jones waits for a trade, he's not holding back on how bad...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 15 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Penguins, Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 25: Oilers and Evander Kane status, Penguins look to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Takeaways as “Fragile” Oilers Lose Again, This Time to Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers are searching for answers as they lose again, this time 4-1...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Maple Leafs May Double Down in Trade for Blues’ Brayden Schenn
Speculation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at Brayden Schenn ahead...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Lines vs Lightning Hints Time to Question Coach’s ‘Hunches’
The Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday and some interesting line choices...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Red Wings Plans Following Andrew Copp Season-Ending Injury
With news that Andrew Copp will miss the rest of the season, can the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 25): The Oilers try to rebound with bad...