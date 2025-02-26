Insider: Kings Open to Young Star Trade to Beat Oilers, Knights?

It’s wild to imagine the Los Angeles Kings doing so, but if they’re desperate enough and sick of losing int he first round to teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, perhaps a report that Quinton Byfield could be trade bait isn’t as outrageous as it sounds.

According to Nick Kypreos’ latest trade bait list, the Kings are evaluating whether sacrificing a key piece of their future—potentially Quinton Byfield—could help them finally overcome the Oilers and Golden Knights in the postseason. He writes, “The Kings have been knocked out three years in a row by Edmonton, finding a quicker way to elimination each time.”

Those two teams remain contenders this season and as well as the Kings are playing, those will be tough matchups. Kypreos wonders if the Kings would be willing to move someone like Byfield for a more proven playoff performer. It’s a huge risk, but the Kings may be in a position to go all-in on this season.

Kyreos suggests the Kings’ front office is reportedly exploring what kind of move would give them a better chance to compete with those powerhouses.

Quinton Byfield as a Trade Option Feels Dangerous

Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has shown flashes of brilliance and took a major step forward last season with 20 goals and 55 points. He’s got 11 goals and 33 points this season. It’s a bit of a dip, and while he could rebound with a few strong games and go on a run — his four-assist performance in Monday’s win over Vegas shows he’s capable of it — Kypreos suggests the Kings could be open to moving him if the right deal presents itself.

Quinton Byfield wouldn’t be on the trade block out of LA, would he?

Kypreos writes:

“That has left the Los Angeles organization wondering how high Byfield’s ceiling truly is and if the team would be better off focusing on the here and now by flipping Byfield for a more seasoned roster upgrade.”

This kind of deal would represent the Kings taking a huge but calculated risk. As good as Byfield could be and despite the player he could become, a trade like this would suggest that the Kings aren’t as worried about the future as they are about their present-day success.

Kypreos noted that it sounds like the Kings are already exploring the possibilities of trading Byfield. he writes that there have been rumblings of talks with the Buffalo Sabres. Who the Kings are looking at isn’t clear, but they have some solid pieces in Alex Tuch, Bowen Byrman, among others.

While no deal appears imminent, but if Kypreos’s report is accurate, this would be one of the more surprising trades at this season’s deadline.

