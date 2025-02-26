New York Rangers
Rangers Place Adam Fox on Injured Reserve: Is His Season Over?
Adam Fox of the New York Rangers suffered an injury, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be out the rest of the NHL season.
The New York Rangers have placed star defenseman Adam Fox on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, according to reports from Mollie Walker and Larry Brooks of The New York Post. Fox exited Tuesday’s game against the Islanders after appearing to injure his shoulder. The prognosis isn’t great and his absence leaves a significant gap in the Rangers’ blue line.
Despite the setback, the team remains confident that Fox will return in time for the final stretch of the regular season. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed that while a procedure is still being considered, Fox’s injury is not season-ending.
Fox is a Norris Trophy winner and a key piece of the Rangers’ defensive core. He’s essential to their push for a playoff spot — of which they sit two points outside a wild card slot. His absence will be a huge hurdle the organization must overcome, particularly in terms of power play. There’s no replacing his minutes, so the team will have to try and do so by committee.
Unfortunately, K’Andre Miller also left Tuesday’s 5-1 win with a lower-body injury. It’s not clear if he’ll miss time and, if so, how much.
What’s Next for the Rangers With Fox Down?
If for some reason Fox is out for the rest of the regular season, it will be interesting to see if the Rangers try to add him at the deadline. If they think he’ll be back before then, there’s not much New York can do, given that they’ll need to keep enough cap space free to activate him when he’s healthy.
Clearly, the Rangers will want Fox in the lineup when he’s cleared to play versus leaving him out if they don’t have to.
