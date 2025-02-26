NHL Insider: Panthers Could Be a Landing Spot for Seth Jones

The frustration is mounting in Chicago, as is the tension between Seth Jones and the Blackhawks. After rumors started to swirl about Jones’s future in Chicago, new reports have surfaced that, indeed, he is looking to move on from the Blackhawks and go to a contender.

This was the same reason why he left the Columbus Blue Jackets and went to the Chicago Blackhawks. However, after his blunt comments about Chicago’s loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, it appears that the writing is on the wall that his days with the Blackhawks are numbered.

As we know, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times sat down with Jones, and Jones told Pope he was open to being moved to a contender to give himself a chance to win. Teams like, funny enough, the Columbus Blue Jackets have emerged as a potential landing spot. Not to mention, as Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period wrote the Dallas Stars.

Though the Stars would be a tough landing spot even with Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen both on LTIR. Jones still has a few more years left at $9.5 million. Even with Chicago retaining half of his salary, it would be hard to make the numbers work. But it is still an option.

Florida Panthers Emerging as a Landing Spot for Seth Jones

However, there is another team lurking in the weeds needing a right-shot defenseman: the Florida Panthers. Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman says on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio that the Panthers should not be ruled out as a landing spot for Seth Jones.

I’ll tell you, Gordie. I’m going to throw one other team in there. And the team I really wonder about is Florida. They have been looking for a right-hand shot all year, and there are connections here. Bill Zito Columbus, right? Also, if Matthew Tkachuk is out for the regular season and we’re still waiting for them to update his timeline, then they can do it. So, to me, I see a hockey fit, a personal fit and potentially a cap fit there, at least for this year.

The Florida Panthers have $2.458 million in deadline cap space. Again, that number goes higher if Matthew Tkachuk goes on LTIR, which he just might. Even though head coach Paul Maurice said on Monday, February 24th, that Tkachuk will play again this season, he did not specify the regular season or playoffs, so it makes sense.

Seth Jones Panthers Blackhawks

What Would a Trade Package Look Like Between Panthers and Blackhawks

But what would a trade look like? It wouldn’t be for futures. It will be for players who can help Chicago.

Friedman adds:

Chicago wants players back. They realize they can’t do futures. The one thing someone said to me is if Chicago is willing to take a contract or two bad that a team has to move to make it work, then maybe they might not have to retain. I think it’s Chicago’s preference not to retain but does that mean you’re taking contracts back? I think it’s complicated, but I will say this Gordo, the team I’m kind of watching, is Florida.

Aaron Ekblad is UFA at the end of the season, and there have been reports that he may not return. Could he move? Well, then Florida still needs a right-shot defenseman. Could they move Carter Verhaeghe, whose new contract, which includes a no-trade clause, does not kick in until July 1? Again, these are scenarios GMs have to go through just in case Tkachuk can come back in the regular season.

If Tkachuk remains out, Florida can add Seth Jones without a problem, even with Chicago retaining half of his salary or not retaining at all. Everyone always talks about Tampa Bay, Vegas, and Dallas, but we forget the Florida Panthers are champions and contenders every year now, and Bill Zito is not afraid to make a big splash.

This is something to watch moving forward.

Next: Predators GM Barry Trotz Gets Bold, Gives His Players an Out