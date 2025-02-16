NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap, Feb. 15, the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament was in full force today. Team Finland beat Team Sweden 4-3 in OT, while Team USA topped Team Canada 3-1. Meanwhile, the Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Avalanche were in the news today. NHL trade talks were buzzing, even with international hockey filling the agenda. See our short reviews and our list of links below.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 15

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Flames Prospects: Honzek, Gridin, Parekh on the Rise

The Calgary Flames have at least three key prospects rising through the developmental ranks. Zayne Parekh’s elite OHL offense makes him a standout. Samuel Honzek has solid AHL success after struggles in the NHL stint. And Matvei Gridin’s consistent scoring in QMJHL is a development foundation.

Maple Leafs Could Move Robertson and Steeves at Deadline

Who would they trade if the Maple Leafs sought a solid veteran rental at the trade deadline? One or both of Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves might be the answer. Both have attributes that would make them attractive to certain suitors, not the least of which is their scoring potential. Could they become tradable assets at this deadline?

Should the Oilers Target Patrick Kane at the Deadline?

Patrick Kane’s skill and playoff experience could benefit the Oilers, especially if they can partner him with Leon Draisaitl. Kane could be a potential fit in certain areas. But is he valuable enough to sacrifice significant aspects? Read the debate by following the link below.

Could Seth Jones Move at the NHL Trade Deadline?

Although Seth Jones is a strong player, his $9.5 million cap hit is a trade hurdle. Could the Chicago Blackhawks get creative in moving him to aid their rebuild? Is there a team that could offer Jones a chance to thrive away from heavy minutes and pressure?

More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 15 Posts

