Calgary Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 15: Flames prospects growing, Steeves and Robertson could move, Oilers and Patrick Kane, Seth Jones trade chances
In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap, Feb. 15, the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament was in full force today. Team Finland beat Team Sweden 4-3 in OT, while Team USA topped Team Canada 3-1. Meanwhile, the Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Avalanche were in the news today. NHL trade talks were buzzing, even with international hockey filling the agenda. See our short reviews and our list of links below.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Flames Prospects: Honzek, Gridin, Parekh on the Rise
The Calgary Flames have at least three key prospects rising through the developmental ranks. Zayne Parekh’s elite OHL offense makes him a standout. Samuel Honzek has solid AHL success after struggles in the NHL stint. And Matvei Gridin’s consistent scoring in QMJHL is a development foundation.
Read More About the Flames’ Prospects Here:
Maple Leafs Could Move Robertson and Steeves at Deadline
Who would they trade if the Maple Leafs sought a solid veteran rental at the trade deadline? One or both of Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves might be the answer. Both have attributes that would make them attractive to certain suitors, not the least of which is their scoring potential. Could they become tradable assets at this deadline?
Read More About Robertson and Steeves Here:
Should the Oilers Target Patrick Kane at the Deadline?
Patrick Kane’s skill and playoff experience could benefit the Oilers, especially if they can partner him with Leon Draisaitl. Kane could be a potential fit in certain areas. But is he valuable enough to sacrifice significant aspects? Read the debate by following the link below.
Read More About Patrick Kane and the Oilers Here:
Could Seth Jones Move at the NHL Trade Deadline?
Although Seth Jones is a strong player, his $9.5 million cap hit is a trade hurdle. Could the Chicago Blackhawks get creative in moving him to aid their rebuild? Is there a team that could offer Jones a chance to thrive away from heavy minutes and pressure?
More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 15 Posts
- Seth Jones’ Value Rising as Blackhawks Willing to Help in Trade
- Analysts Argue 3-Time Cup Champ Could Be Trade Fit for Oilers
- Will Maple Leafs Steeves & Robertson Be on the Move?
- 4 Nations Face-Off Canada Vs. USA: Battle of the Ages
- Flames Prospect’s Quick Hits: Honzek, Gridin & Parekh
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Maple Leafs & Avs
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 13 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 15: Flames prospects growing, Steeves and Robertson could move, Oilers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 hours ago
Seth Jones’ Value Rising as Blackhawks Willing to Help in Trade
It is being reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading Seth Jones...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 9 hours ago
Analysts Argues 3-Time Cup Champ Could Be Trade Fit for Oilers
One analyst suggests the Edmonton Oilers should explore the idea of a Patrick Kane...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Will Maple Leafs Steeves & Robertson Be on the Move?
As the trade deadline nears, are two Toronto Maple Leafs young players destined to...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
4 Nations Face-Off Canada Vs USA: Battle of the Ages
Saturday night will be must-watch hockey action when it's Team USA vs. Team Canada...
-
Calgary Flames/ 12 hours ago
Flames Prospect’s Quick Hits: Honzek, Gridin & Parekh
The Calgary Flames have a solid prospect or two in the organization. How are...
-
Boston Bruins/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Maple Leafs & Avs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 15), Lankinen starts for Finland in goal, Matthews...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 14: Marner speculation to Chicago, Oilers might like Predators McCarron,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Are Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand Suddenly Fast Friends?
Now that they are teammates on Team Canada, have Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Did Berube Get It Right for the Maple Leafs?
Over the past seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had great regular seasons and...