In this edition of Calgary Flames Prospect’s Quick Hits, I’ll report the progress of three key Calgary prospects and share how they’re developing. These are Samuel Honzek, Matvei Gridin, and Zayne Parekh.

Samuel Honzek’s Having a Solid AHL Season

Samuel Honzek is a Flames prospect having a solid season in the AHL with Calgary. He’s put up 18 points in 36 games so far. After a brief stint in the NHL, where he struggled to score, he’s back in the AHL. There, he’s learning and improving. The 20-year-old had a great run in the WHL with Vancouver, scoring 87 points in 76 games over the last two seasons.

It’s been a bit of a tough adjustment for him, but those NHL games have helped him refine his game. He’s got time on his side, and Flames fans should be excited about his future. With more experience, he’ll keep growing. He could make his breakthrough and become a key player for the Flames soon.

Matvei Gridin Is Finding Success in the QMJHL

Matvei Gridin is off to a strong start with Shawinigan in the QMJHL. He’s potted 27 goals and added 34 assists in 46 games. He was initially set to play at Michigan but ended up joining Shawinigan after being picked by Val-d’Or in the CHL Import Draft. His point totals are similar to last season’s production in the USHL with Muskegon, so he’s shown consistency.

Although his point-per-game pace hasn’t increased, playing against tougher competition in the QMJHL is excellent for his development. He’s only 18, and this experience is perfect for his growth. Gridin’s a strong prospect to watch for the Flames.

Zayne Parekh is a strong Calgary Flames prospect.

Zayne Parekh’s Elite OHL Play Continues

One Flames prospect, Zayne Parekh, is on fire offensively with Saginaw in the OHL. He could become one of the Flames’ best young players ever. Already, he’s scored 25 goals and added 46 assists in 45 games. Even though he didn’t make Canada’s World Junior roster, that fact hasn’t slowed him down. His numbers match last season’s incredible 33-goal, 96-point totals. Plus, he’s got a plus-28 rating. That speaks to his all-around game.

Parekh’s defense needs work, but his offensive skills are undeniable. He’s second on the team in points behind Michael Misa (who will be a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft). If Parekh continues to improve, his scoring could become an asset for the Flames.

Related: Flames Not Trading 3 Top Players: Andersson Extension in Works