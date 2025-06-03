Oilers’ Corey Perry Has No Plans to Retire, Wants Another Year

Despite his son suggesting in a previous interview that “Mom says, one more year,” Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry has no plans to hang up his skates at the end of the season. Speaking with the media ahead of tomorrow’s Stanley Cup Final Game 1 matchup, Perry said he has never seriously considered retiring, and he doesn’t plan to do so this summer. He intends to play a 21st NHL season in 2025-26.

Perry will be playing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final in the past six years. This season, he has been instrumental, putting up points, playing higher in the lineup, and producing in several ways for an Oilers team looking to do what they were unable to do last year. He’s taken over the net-front role on the top power play unit, and he’s drawn opponents into bad penalties, which few players do as well as Perry does.

Whether that means he’s comfortable in his role and staying in Edmonton is a priority, or taking a contract wherever he can get one, Perry intends to keep playing. Because he says he’s playing so his son can touch the Stanley Cup, one would assume the Oilers remain a top option.

Corey Perry Oilers extension talk

“This is why I’m still playing, to have him get an opportunity to feel and touch the Stanley Cup,” Perry noted.

Anyone else at the age of 40 might have to wonder if a team would want him. Perry likely won’t have that problem. The Oilers will be happy to keep him if he’s not too expensive. Another team might even be willing to give him more than Edmonton.

Perry is the only player on the roster with a Stanley Cup on his resume. If he adds a second, is he more likely to stay or more likely to test free agency?

