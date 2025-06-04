Concern Grows Over Hyman Injury and Readiness for Next Season

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman spoke with the media on Wednesday, discussing several topics, including the wrist injury that is keeping him out of the lineup and the Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers. The injury is serious, and he is facing an uncertain recovery timeline following wrist surgery.

Hyman revealed he dislocated his wrist and tore ligaments, requiring him to wear a large cast on his right arm. The veteran winger could not confirm whether he’ll be ready for training camp next season, raising concerns that the injury could keep him out long-term, or at least longer than is ideal to start fresh in 2025-26.

“It was emotional in the moment for sure when I got hurt and realized I was done,” Hyman said while meeting with the media at the Stanley Cup Final. “Some things in life you can’t control, and this is one of them.” He talked about breaking down when he realized there was no way he could play in the Final, and while he’ll be with the team and prepping for next season, it won’t be the same.

The hope is that any delay isn’t extended and that, at worst, training camp is the only time he’ll miss. The Oilers will want him back for the regular season as they look to make another run. So too, wrist and hand injuries have a way of popping back up, and that’s the last thing Hyman or the Oilers want.

Hyman Needs to Be Hyman When He’s Ready To Return

Known for his drive, never-quit attitude, and physicality, Hyman has been a massive signing for the Oilers since his arrival. He can score, he can hit, and he can play big minutes in key situations. His injury came as devastating news, both to him personally and to the team, especially given how close the Oilers are as teammates, trying to break through and finally win a championship together. Edmonton will ask players to step up in the series, and they’ll respond. However, there is no replacing a player like Hyman on a long-term basis. Few play the way he plays, and the hope is that a long-term wrist injury doesn’t force him to change his style.

Zach Hyman provided an injury update

Considering Hyman’s pain threshold and willingness to battle, it’s clear the injury is serious. Anything less and he’d be playing. “Connor [McDavid] was the first one to comfort me mid-game,” Hyman recalled. “Honestly, that’s when I broke down. It meant a lot.”

The Oilers will now have extra motivation to win this series. Not only will each man being doing it for themselves and their teammates on the bench, but they’ll be thinking about Hyman. He would give anything to be there battling, so the next best thing is to win so he can hold that Cup when all is said and done.

Hyman was overwhelmed when his teammates FaceTimed him immediately after the Dallas series win. “It caught me off guard… I was crying. It meant the world to me.” Imagine how he’ll feel if the team wins and can hand it over to him to hold.

From there, all eyes will be on Hyman’s recovery. If he’s not ready for training camp, it would be a significant loss; one that the Oilers hope won’t drag out terribly long.

