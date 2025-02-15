Analysts Argues 3-Time Cup Champ Could Be Trade Fit for Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic wrote an intriguing article this past week, suggesting the Edmonton Oilers should consider acquiring Patrick Kane at the NHL trade deadline. It’s an interesting idea because, on paper, the Oilers don’t necessarily need another skilled, non-physical winger. Mitchell admits Patrick Kane certainly isn’t a replacement for the injured Evander Kane. That said, P. Kane’s skill set and offensive upside is hard to ignore if the Detroit Red Wings elect to move on.

Could Kane provide a boost to the Oilers’ push for the Stanley Cup?

What Patrick Kane Offers the Oilers

Already one of the oldest teams in the NHL, the Oilers arguably don’t need to get older. But, the team is missing a consistent fit in the top six to play alongside Leon Draisaitl. Mitchell notes that head coach Kris Knoblauch has prioritized faster skaters alongside Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, and the older players the Oilers do have are slower than Kane. Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner aren’t speedy. Kane, despite being 36, remains above average in that department.

Patrick Kane of the Red Wings could be a fit for the Oilers.

Kane’s production at five-on-five isn’t something that will draw a ton of attention at the trade deadline. He won’t be anyone’s primary target. Still, he has shown he can be productive. In 260 minutes with Andrew Copp, Kane is producing at a rate of 2.77 points per 60 minutes. If paired with McDavid or Draisaitl, there’s potential for him to up those totals significantly.

One of Kane’s biggest strengths is his power-play effectiveness. In that respect,, it’s not likely the Oilers see that as a huge draw. Still, his power-play goals per 60 minutes (3.15) and points per 60 minutes (7.21) rank high in the league. If the Oilers were to suffer an injury to anyone on the top unit, adding Kane should allow the Oilers to continue their power-play dominance.

There Are Trade Hurdles When it Comes to Acquiring Kane

Mitchell points out that Kane’s no-trade clause and Detroit’s playoff hopes make it possible he’s not moved ahead of the trade deadline. And, even if he does agree to be traded, there’s no guarantee the Oilers would be on his radar.

Still, Mitchell argues that the Oilers should at least consider a Kane trade. He’s got too much playoff experience, and his elite-level skill and playmaking ability could be invaluable at the most important time of the season.

*Author’s Take:

This is not a trade the Oilers should seriously consider. There are bigger issues on the roster that need addressing first. A top-four, two-way defenseman and some grit and size in the bottom six should be a priority. Kane is a nice idea if the cost is low and the Red Wings are willing to retain salary. Kane is not the player the Oilers should give up real assets for.

