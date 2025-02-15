Seth Jones’ Value Rising as Blackhawks Willing to Help in Trade

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is generating trade buzz ahead of the March deadline. NHL insider Frank Seravalli has included him on his latest “Trade Targets” board, slotting him on the list at No. 8. Noting that Jones’ hefty $9.5 million cap hit is a hurdle for many teams, Seravalli believes that as the salary cap rises and a contender realizes Jones’ potential in the right role, he could be a solid fit for a contender.

Several teams are seeking a right-shot defenseman who can log big minutes. Many teams will pay a bit extra to acquire that player. However, Jones’ cap hit might be a bit too high. He’s signed until 2030, so expecting the Blackhawks to retain salary in any trade isn’t likely. However, Seravalli reports that the team is willing to “get creative.”

What Does Creative Mean in Terms of a Trade?

Instead of retaining — which if the Blackhawks did so, it wouldn’t be a lot — the Blackhawks might be open to getting another team involved. The trick is convincing another team that Jones is worth the gamble.

If a third team was willing to retain salary, even a slightly cheaper Jones might be a good fit. Still only 30, he is an effortless skater with offensive upside. He has 26 points in 38 games this season and averages more than 25 minutes per night. His critics say he’s not good defensively, but it’s important to remember he’s been doing the heavy lifting on bad teams for several seasons.

Could the Blackhawks trade Seth Jones?

He’s logging all the big minutes in Chicago, where the team is struggling through its rebuild. On a team with a deeper defensive core, Jones could thrive if not asked to do everything. And, as the salary cap goes up, teams that have little money to spend or have to make tough decisions on players who are going to cost a lot more than $9.5 million might see him as more attractive this summer than they did before.

Teams Are Looking at Jones in the Right Trade

While the Blackhawks are not actively shopping Jones reported TSN’s Darren Dreger. Teams are inquiring about his availability. He has a full no-move clause, so he’s got some leverage in any trade.

If placed in a system where he doesn’t have to be the do-it-all defenseman, Jones might like the idea of not having so much pressure on his shoulders. One has to wonder if he could rediscover the form that once made him one of the better d-men in the NHL.

Depending on how “creative” the Blackhawks decide to get and what teams think a $9.5 million defenseman is worth over the next three to four seasons, Jones’ name might pop up a lot more often as the trade deadline nears.

