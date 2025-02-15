Will Maple Leafs Steeves & Robertson Be on the Move?

As the trade deadline looms, don’t be surprised if two promising young players in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves, find themselves gone. Both players are intriguing options for teams looking for talent, especially if the Maple Leafs want to bring in a rental player to boost their roster for a playoff push.

Robertson Has Had His Chances But Has Had a Tough Season

Robertson has had a rough season. He’s struggled to produce offensively despite being given plenty of opportunities, including a high percentage of offensive zone starts. After a rocky offseason in which he settled for a less-than-lucrative contract, Robertson has remained healthy. Both those facts—his team-friendly contract and his ability to stay healthy—are positives for a potential move.

These two positives might make him more appealing to other teams. However, his lack of production this season would have to be overlooked by a potential suitor. Could it be new head coach Craig Berube‘s system? Regardless, there’s a team out there who’d take him in a trade for a veteran with an expiring contract. Robertson would likely be an easy move for the Maple Leafs, and his potential upside still makes him attractive to other teams looking for a young forward.

Alex Steeves’ Value Has Been Growing Steadily

On the other hand, Steeves has been tearing it up in the AHL. He leads the league in goals and setting a franchise record for the team. Despite his impressive numbers, Steeves hasn’t been called up. What might that mean?

Cynical fans have to wonder if the Maple Leafs might have plans to move him at the deadline. With his offensive upside and growing defensive game, Steeves could also be a key piece in a trade, possibly in a package for a player like Dylan Cozens. At least there are rumblings out there about such a move. It seems he’s not cemented in the organization’s future plans.

Alex Steeves and Nick Robertson: Maple Leafs trade talk

Are Big Moves on the Horizon for the Maple Leafs?

With the salary cap going up and a potentially larger plan in place, Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t be shocked if Steeves and Robertson get moved for either a short-term or long-term rental. One or the other might leave the team. In fact, there would be a good chance both might be gone.

Related: Did Berube Get It Right for the Maple Leafs?