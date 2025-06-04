Is There Fire or Just Smoke in Jason Robertson Trade Rumors?

Could the Dallas Stars actually be considering trading Jason Robertson?

That’s the question buzzing around the NHL after Jeff Marek reported that teams believe the Stars might be open to moving the 25-year-old winger to create cap flexibility and regain draft capital. According to Marek, the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks are two teams to watch closely if Robertson becomes available. Make no mistake, if Robertson does get put up on the trade block, more than just those two teams will show interest.

At first glance, the idea of trading Robertson seems far-fetched. The sniper has one year left on a bargain contract at $7.75 million, and he’s one of the league’s most consistent offensive threats, posting back-to-back 80-point seasons and an incredible 109 points just two years ago. He hasn’t missed a game in three seasons and is still under team control through restricted free agency in 2026.

So why trade him?

Dallas has over $90 million committed to next season’s cap and just added Mikko Rantanen. With Robertson due for a massive raise in 2026, some wonder whether GM Jim Nill is positioning the team for another major move this summer. There is talk that Pete DeBoer could be on the hot seat, and there is uncertainty surrounding Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene. Insiders believe change is coming, but at what level remains unclear. Moving Robertson might hint that things have gone off the rails a little.

Related: Cryptic Rumors Surface Regarding Stars and DeBoer

While Nill is known as a master of cap management, even he may face tough decisions in reshaping a team that once again fell short of the Stanley Cup Final.

Is Robertson Trade Talk All Just Wild Speculation?

Is this smoke without fire? Or is there genuine reason to believe Dallas could entertain the idea of moving a superstar to solve their long-term cap puzzle? The returns would be tremendous, and the cap savings — depending on what Dallas brings back would be significant. However, you don’t win these kinds of trades very often if you’re the GM moving the player out.

Jason Robertson Stars injury

It will be intriguing to see if the suggestion of one scribe gets the phones ringing in Dallas. If Robertson is even remotely available, expect teams like Ottawa, with the sixth overall pick, and Anaheim to come calling fast. The price will be steep, but for a player with Robertson’s production, age, and contract value, it just might be worth it.

For now, this is just noise. Whether it turns into more than that remains to be seen.

Next: Oilers’ Corey Perry Has No Plans to Retire, Wants Another Year