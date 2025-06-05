Necas Unhappy with Avalanche, Possible Trade Coming? [Report]

Speculation surrounding Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche continues to intensify, with Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reporting that Necas “wasn’t overly thrilled” with his experience in Colorado and wants to explore other options. Signed for one more season after this one, if it’s clear he’s going to test free agency, and with little salary cap space to do other things, could Necas be on the move this offseason?

The 25-year-old forward, acquired in the midseason blockbuster that sent Mikko Rantanen to Dallas, is entering the final year of his $6.5 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Meanwhile, the Avalanche just gave Brock Nelson a three-year extension worth $7.5 million per season. Some saw it as an overpay, given his less-than-perfect fit since arriving. Necas, on the other hand, was quite productive.

Necas impressed in his short run with Colorado. He put up strong offensive numbers and fit seamlessly on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon. He finished just shy of a point-per-game pac,e and the Avs looked like they’d picked up a solid piece, even if losing Rantanen was not at all ideal.

As such, this latest report that Necas is unhappy raises questions about whether he sees himself sticking around or if the Avalanche see him as a long-term fit.

The Avalanche Have a Tough Decision to Make

General manager Chris MacFarland now faces a critical decision. If extension talks with Necas stall this summer, the team may have to consider moving him rather than risk another drawn-out negotiation like they experienced with Rantanen. Colorado ultimately parted ways with their star winger due to concerns over future cap commitments, a move that brought Necas and Brock Nelson into the fold.

Martin Necas Avalanche

Nelson, 34, recently signed a three-year extension, a move that some view as a signal that the Avalanche may not be planning around Necas long-term. Given Necas’ previous reluctance to sign long-term in Carolina, there’s concern he could walk for nothing after 2025-26.

If Necas demands $9–10 million on his next deal — a figure that may be well within reason after his breakout 83-point season — the Avalanche must decide whether he’s worth the investment or if they’d be better off recouping value now via trade.

For MacFarland, the situation is clear: sign Necas this summer, or move him before the situation festers. Letting another high-profile asset walk out the door is a risk the Avalanche simply can’t afford.

