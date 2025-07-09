Oilers Recent Moves Giving McDavid a Reason to Stay Long-Term

Connor McDavid put the Edmonton Oilers organization to task at the end of the season when he said to the media that he needed to see signs the team could win over and over again. If he saw that, he hinted there would be nothing in the way of getting an extension done. Since those remarks, the Oilers have made some fairly astute moves.

Has Stan Bowman done enough this summer to convince McDavid this is where he needs to be for more than just a couple of years?

McDavid Is Watching What the Oilers Are Doing

With McDavid’s $12.5 million annual contract set to expire after the 2025-26 season, speculation is heating up about the superstar’s future. Most believe he’ll sign again, but the question is for how long. Uncertainty surrounding the salary cap is one reason. The other is Edmonton’s ability to compete the entire time McDavid is with the team.

The challenge for Bowman this summer was showing McDavid the franchise was taking steps forward and not steps back. Early on, there were reasons for concern.

Edmonton lost Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg. That was some serious turnover. But, in recent days, they’ve added Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar. On Tuesday, they made arguably their most significant move, acquiring Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard in a trade.

Connor McDavid waiting to sign his extension with the Oilers

Are these moves giving McDavid enough reason to commit to a long-term deal?

McDavid Has to Like The Early Indications

Edmonton appears to be making a concerted effort to show McDavid that the future is promising. Young prospect Matthew Savoie should make the team younger and faster. Mangiapane will add an element of tenacity with some scoring ability. Howard, however, might turn out to be McDavid’s winger next season.

The addition of Howard—a player with top-six upside at a bargain price- is precisely the kind of move that gives the Oilers some longevity in their bid to stay contenders. It’s a good-value bet on a player who could drastically outplay his contract.

In some ways, one could see this as the Oilers trying to walk back their Dylan Holloway mistake. They didn’t give Holloway a legit shot to produce beside top players, then watched him thrive offensively in St. Louis. Is the Howard acquisition an attempt to fill the very hole Holloway might have occupied? Maybe not, but some elements of this deal suggest Edmonton is finding the best possible fits at the right price point.

A projected top six of Mangiapane, McDavid, Zach Hyman, Howard, Leon Draisaitl, and Savoie is far from proven. That said, it shows offensive potential. Perhaps more importantly, it suggests the ceiling for that offense in the next few seasons is untapped.

Is that enough? Does McDavid need to see more? Perhaps he’s waiting for answers to questions about goaltending. Maybe he wants to see what else Bowman can do with the little money he has.

