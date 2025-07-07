New Jersey Devils
Devils Exploring Trade Options for Dougie Hamilton
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly exploring trade options for defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Where are things at?
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly exploring potential trade options for veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast. While there’s no indication that a deal is imminent, Friedman confirmed that Hamilton’s name has surfaced in talks with multiple teams.
The NHL insider noted that Hamilton’s deal went from a full no-move to a partial no-trade clause and that the Devils have been talking to teams. He noted he didn’t have a good read for where things were at, noting only, “We’ll see.”
Hamilton, 32, is battling back from a significant pectoral injury that sidelined him for most of the 2023-24 season, limiting him to just 64 games in 2024-25. Despite the setback, he still managed to record nine goals and 40 points. Just two seasons ago, Hamilton set a career-high with 22 goals and 74 points. It was his second season with the Devils after signing with the team as a free agent.
With a hefty $9 million cap hit, the Devils could benefit from freeing up salary to address other needs, specifically getting Luke Hughes signed to a new deal. Players like Jason Robertson, Jordan Kyrou, or even Mason McTavish have been floated as potential targets, but many of those players bring with them other cap concerns.
The Devils’ blue line remains in good shape even if Hamilton is moved. Brett Pesce can anchor the top pair, while young talents Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey have shown flashes of brilliance. Hughes is also poised for a larger role, and Brenden Dillon is a steady depth guy.
While no trade appears close, the fact that Hamilton’s name is being discussed suggests the Devils are looking at their options. New Jersey could be positioning itself for a significant move in the coming weeks.
Next: Bouchard Almost Bolted for Eastern Contender via Offer Sheet
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 9 seconds ago
Devils Exploring Trade Options for Dougie Hamilton
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly exploring trade options for defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Where...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 43 minutes ago
Bouchard Almost Bolted for Eastern Contender via Offer Sheet
The Oilers upped their offer to keep Evan Bouchard after an Eastern Conference contender...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 23 hours ago
Oilers and Jets Forwards Among Big Misses by Red Wings’ Yzerman
Despite missing out on key offseason targets, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is staying...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
No-Trade Clauses Halt Potential Oilers Moves as 2 Players Say No
The Edmonton Oilers approached players with no-trade clauses and gauged their interest in waiving...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics
Insider Nick Kypreos suggests Sidney Crosby could leave the Penguins as early as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Ruthless Summer Stance an Early Test for the Roster
New GM Stan Bowman’s tough offseason decisions are a sign the organization is being...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
NHL Weekend Buzz: Sharks Trade Talk, Leafs Latest, Flames Rumors
From the Sharks’ search for scoring help to the Flames’ ongoing trade talks and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
5 Teams Tried to Lure a Retired Goalie Back—Were Oilers Among Them?
Amid a NHL shortage of goaltenders, five NHL teams reached out to a recently...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres Face Make-or-Break Moment with Bowen Byram Trade
The Buffalo Sabres face a crucial decision on Bowen Byram’s future as trade talks...