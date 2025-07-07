Devils Exploring Trade Options for Dougie Hamilton

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly exploring potential trade options for veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast. While there’s no indication that a deal is imminent, Friedman confirmed that Hamilton’s name has surfaced in talks with multiple teams.

The NHL insider noted that Hamilton’s deal went from a full no-move to a partial no-trade clause and that the Devils have been talking to teams. He noted he didn’t have a good read for where things were at, noting only, “We’ll see.”

Dougie Hamilton could be traded by the New Jersey Devils

Hamilton, 32, is battling back from a significant pectoral injury that sidelined him for most of the 2023-24 season, limiting him to just 64 games in 2024-25. Despite the setback, he still managed to record nine goals and 40 points. Just two seasons ago, Hamilton set a career-high with 22 goals and 74 points. It was his second season with the Devils after signing with the team as a free agent.

With a hefty $9 million cap hit, the Devils could benefit from freeing up salary to address other needs, specifically getting Luke Hughes signed to a new deal. Players like Jason Robertson, Jordan Kyrou, or even Mason McTavish have been floated as potential targets, but many of those players bring with them other cap concerns.

The Devils’ blue line remains in good shape even if Hamilton is moved. Brett Pesce can anchor the top pair, while young talents Simon Nemec and Seamus Casey have shown flashes of brilliance. Hughes is also poised for a larger role, and Brenden Dillon is a steady depth guy.

While no trade appears close, the fact that Hamilton’s name is being discussed suggests the Devils are looking at their options. New Jersey could be positioning itself for a significant move in the coming weeks.

