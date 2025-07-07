Edmonton Oilers
Bouchard Almost Bolted for Eastern Contender via Offer Sheet
The Oilers upped their offer to keep Evan Bouchard after an Eastern Conference contender threatened to lure him away with an offer sheet.
The Edmonton Oilers locked up star defenceman Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $42 million contract this offseason—but not without paying a premium to fend off a potential offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the original expectation was for Bouchard to sign for around $9.5 million per season. However, the threat of Carolina swooping in with an offer sheet forced Edmonton’s hand, pushing the final deal to $10.5 million annually—an extra $1 million per year to ensure Bouchard remained an Oiler.
Friedman noted that Edmonton found out Carolina was going to make the offer, and it wasn’t until the Oilers got Bouchard signed that the Hurricanes pivoted to the New York Rangers and defenceman K’Andre Miller. Edmonton quickly closed the deal with their defenseman to get the Hurricanes to go away. GM Stan Bowman wasn’t about to lose his guy for $1 million per season.
Did This Mean Bouchard Was Going to Accept the Offer Sheet?
These comments from Friedman are intriguing because if there was a real threat to the Oilers, it meant Bouchard was considering taking the offer sheet. Remember, a player has to be willing to sign the offer sheet for the team that owns his rights to lose him. Carolina could have offered $15 million per season, but if Bouchard were never going to leave, there would have been no threat.
The Oilers wouldn’t be worried about Bouchard accepting the offer sheet if they had an indication that wasn’t on his radar. We can use Matthew Knies’ situation as an example. There could have been concerns of an offer sheet there too, however, he signed for six seasons at a very reasonable rate of $7.75 million per season. It will ultimately prove to be a great deal for both parties in the long term. The reason, Knies made it clear an offer sheet was not on his radar.
This adds an interesting wrinkle to the relationship between the Oilers and Bouchard. If this report is accurate, it means the Bouchard could potentially secure another massive payday for the Oilers in four years. In other words, if Bouchard was willing to leave the Oilers — a team that drafted and developed him and has been to the Cup Final for two straight seasons — he’s not about to give Edmonton a team-friendly discount.
It could also explain why Bowman said an eight-year deal with Bouchard was never in the cards. Bouchard’s agent said the AAV would have to be so high for eight years that the Oilers wouldn’t want to do it.
Bouchard, 24, has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier offensive defencemen. He wants to be paid like it, and the four-year deal means he’s looking to cash in as the salary cap rises.
By committing to Bouchard at a higher price point, the Oilers made it clear they were keeping their championship window open. However, Edmonton’s willingness to add another $1 million per season to Bouchard’s deal means retaining elite talent isn’t going to come cheaply.
Next: Oilers and Jets Forwards Among Big Misses by Red Wings’ Yzerman
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 minutes ago
Bouchard Almost Bolted for Eastern Contender via Offer Sheet
The Oilers upped their offer to keep Evan Bouchard after an Eastern Conference contender...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Oilers and Jets Forwards Among Big Misses by Red Wings’ Yzerman
Despite missing out on key offseason targets, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is staying...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
No-Trade Clauses Halt Potential Oilers Moves as 2 Players Say No
The Edmonton Oilers approached players with no-trade clauses and gauged their interest in waiving...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics
Insider Nick Kypreos suggests Sidney Crosby could leave the Penguins as early as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Ruthless Summer Stance an Early Test for the Roster
New GM Stan Bowman’s tough offseason decisions are a sign the organization is being...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
NHL Weekend Buzz: Sharks Trade Talk, Leafs Latest, Flames Rumors
From the Sharks’ search for scoring help to the Flames’ ongoing trade talks and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
5 Teams Tried to Lure a Retired Goalie Back—Were Oilers Among Them?
Amid a NHL shortage of goaltenders, five NHL teams reached out to a recently...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres Face Make-or-Break Moment with Bowen Byram Trade
The Buffalo Sabres face a crucial decision on Bowen Byram’s future as trade talks...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Fans Debate Unconventional Idea Involving Darnell Nurse
Amid fan frustration and playoff struggles, some suggest an unconventional idea for Darnell Nurse...