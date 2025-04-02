Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Sign Josh Samanski to Entry-Level Contract for 2025-26
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Josh Samanski to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Josh Samanski to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. A big body with some skill, he’s likely headed for the AHL next season. Jim Matheson writes, “He had 40 points in 52 games this season. No guarantee he makes Oilers in fall, but size and stats are intriguing.”
The Oilers wrote in an official statement that Samanski, 23, is a center from Erding, who also has Canadian citizenship. He scored 14 goals and 26 assists during the 2024-25 season to lead the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).
The #Oilers have signed Josh Samanski to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 2, 2025
Learn more about the forward ⤵️ https://t.co/iFXDCIn7kN
Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer wrote, “There were numerous teams looking at Samanski.” He adds that the rangy left-shot pivot has some skill and will be an interesting prospect for the Oilers to develop. “Has taken a big step forward in the DEL last couple of seasons.” This comes after Stauffer, during the broadcast between the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, said that Edmonton might look at signing several college or European players.
Mark Spector added, “Samanski a 6-5, left shot centre out of Germany.Leon Draisaitl pitched in over the phone to recruit. Dad John Samanski from Oshawa – ended up in DEL. Josh, 23, born in Erding, Germany. Will come to camp, likely start in Bako next season.”
Samanski has competed for the German national team at two World Junior Championship tournaments and one Deutschland Cup, in addition to playing with Straubing at the 2024 Spengler Cup.
