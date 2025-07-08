Connor McDavid’s Wife Sparks Speculation About Oilers Extension

Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid‘s wife, might have just given the biggest indication yet as to what McDavid might be thinking in terms of his extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Commenting on a post by Connor Brown, who said goodbye to Oilers fans, Kyle potentially suggested she and McDavid have no intention of leaving.

While the words “Oil for Life” aren’t concrete proof that McDavid won’t eventually play somewhere else, or that he’ll sign for eight more seasons, one could argue that this is more than Lauren Kyle saying ‘once an Oiler, always an Oiler.’

McDavid Lauren Kyle

Connor Brown posted to Instagram on Monday, “Thank you to the fans for two incredible years and unwavering support. Edmonton will always hold a very special place in our hearts ❤️.” He added, “Ready for a new chapter and excited to be a @njdevils ??”

McDavid’s wife was one of the first to comment. She first posted a crying face emoji with orange and blue hearts. Later, she wrote “Oil for life”, which caught the attention of fans almost immediately.

Life is a Long Time

The word life seems to hint that the McDavid’s (Connor and Lauren) might see themselves in Edmonton for the remainder of Connor’s career. He may sign for two years, then another two, or maybe a four-year deal. However, fans are hoping that Kyle’s message means that McDavid might be thinking about an eight-year extension, keeping him in an Oilers uniform late into his NHL career.

Again, McDavid hasn’t said anything officially. But, if fans are reading into the comment accurately, could this be the closest anyone has come to confirming McDavid has no intentions of leaving the team he’s been working with to try and win a Stanley Cup?

Next: Oilers Beat Maple Leafs to Sign Key Free Agent Forward

