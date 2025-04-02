Flames Sign Aydar Suniev, Burning Year of Entry-Level Contract

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) with an average annual value (AAV) of $923,333. The 2023 third-round pick (80th overall) will report to the Flames immediately, burning the first year of his contract during the 2024-25 season.

We have signed forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $923,333!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/W1zVZ015ie — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 2, 2025

Suniev, a former UMass Minutemen standout, joins Calgary as the team works to try and stay in the playoff conversation. They are unlikely to make it, even if they aren’t mathematically out. Currently sitting four points behind the second Western Conference Wild Card spot with eight games remaining—Suniev will join the roster with a lot riding on these next couple of games.

But, according to Pat Steinberg, “Team really wanted to ensure the player signed and eventually agreed to have the contract begin this season.”

Suniev Has a Bright Future in the NHL

The 20-year-old winger proved he’s got scoring touch. While at UMass, he posted 20 goals this season. This is after spending two years with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL. Known for his powerful shot, Suniev now gets an early chance to prove himself at the NHL level.

Burning the first year of an ELC is a common move for teams looking to accelerate a prospect’s development, though it does shorten the player’s cost-controlled years. Suniev’s entry into the Flames’ lineup will be closely watched as the organization assesses his NHL readiness.

His signing comes shortly after his UMass teammate, Cole O’Hara, inked his own ELC with the Nashville Predators. Now, Suniev has the opportunity to make an immediate impression in Calgary as the Flames work to build their roster into a regular contender.

