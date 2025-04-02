Calgary Flames
Flames Sign Aydar Suniev, Burning Year of Entry-Level Contract
Aydar Suniev has signed a deal with the Calgary Flames. He will debut this season and burn a year off his entry-level contract.
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) with an average annual value (AAV) of $923,333. The 2023 third-round pick (80th overall) will report to the Flames immediately, burning the first year of his contract during the 2024-25 season.
AYDAR INKED!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 2, 2025
We have signed forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $923,333!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/W1zVZ015ie
Suniev, a former UMass Minutemen standout, joins Calgary as the team works to try and stay in the playoff conversation. They are unlikely to make it, even if they aren’t mathematically out. Currently sitting four points behind the second Western Conference Wild Card spot with eight games remaining—Suniev will join the roster with a lot riding on these next couple of games.
But, according to Pat Steinberg, “Team really wanted to ensure the player signed and eventually agreed to have the contract begin this season.”
Suniev Has a Bright Future in the NHL
The 20-year-old winger proved he’s got scoring touch. While at UMass, he posted 20 goals this season. This is after spending two years with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL. Known for his powerful shot, Suniev now gets an early chance to prove himself at the NHL level.
Burning the first year of an ELC is a common move for teams looking to accelerate a prospect’s development, though it does shorten the player’s cost-controlled years. Suniev’s entry into the Flames’ lineup will be closely watched as the organization assesses his NHL readiness.
His signing comes shortly after his UMass teammate, Cole O’Hara, inked his own ELC with the Nashville Predators. Now, Suniev has the opportunity to make an immediate impression in Calgary as the Flames work to build their roster into a regular contender.
Next: Oilers Sign 24-25 SHL Scoring Leader David Tomasek to 1-Yr Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Sign 24-25 SHL Scoring Leader David Tomasek to 1-Yr Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2024-25 Swedish Hockey League scoring leader David Tomasek to...
-
New York Islanders/ 6 hours ago
Patrick Roy Destroys Duclair After Another Islanders’ Loss
New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy called out Anthony Duclair after another loss...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Taking a Deeper Dive into the Lightning’s Top Powerplay Unit
The Tampa Bay Lightning's power play is nearly unstoppable. Explore why they may have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
3 Takeaways: Oilers’ Gutsy 3-2 Win Over Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a solid road win against the Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Flyers, Capitals
NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr.1: McDavid on the ice for the Oilers, Ovechkin scored...
-
NHL/ 24 hours ago
NHL Board Approves $11 Billion Canadian TV Deal with Rogers
The NHL has secured a record-breaking $11 billion CAD TV deal with Rogers Communications,...
-
Key Oilers Players Hit the Ice in Vegas, Signaling Returns Near
The Edmonton Oilers had some surprising faces on the ice for Tuesday's skate, including...
-
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Oilers, Canucks
In an NHL Trade Talk morning roundup: Brady Tkachuk is out injured, McDavid does...
-
3 Candidates For Most Disappointing Oiler Messes This Season
The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a few messes this season, some of which...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Links Flyers to Potential Offer Sheets This Summer
Elliotte Friedman believes that teams are looking around the NHL and wondering who might...