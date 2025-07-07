Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting

Speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to a controversial free-agent goaltender has noticeably quieted in recent weeks as the Oilers make a goalie coaching change and the player remains embroiled in an ongoing legal battle stemming from the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal.

Earlier this summer, reports suggested that teams like Edmonton might consider signing Carter Hart, pending the outcome of his trial. The judge expects to decide on the result of the case on July 24, 2025.

Once regarded as a rising star for Team Canada and in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, Hart is one of several individuals charged in connection to an alleged assault following a Hockey Canada gala. His testimony in May 2025 described a night involving heavy drinking and blurred expectations, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have been considering a goalie change or trying to upgrade at the position. The market for available netminders is thin.

Carter Hart Flyers goalie

Kevin Weekes was the insider linking Hart to the Oilers. Perhaps more a theory than a knowledge of a game plan, there was no indication that this was something the Oilers were seriously considering. That said, the connection could make sense on paper as they have a history of signing controversial players in the past. Even their GM, Stan Bowman, has a checkered history.

For fans who despised the idea, the good news is that the conversation has cooled. There remains significant uncertainty not only surrounding the trial’s outcome but also what his future in the NHL would look like. If he’s found not guilty on July 24th, perhaps there’s a pathway back to the NHL, but that’s unclear at this time.

Once things have settled in regard to Hart, any connection to him from an Oilers perspective may depend on how badly they need a goaltender. The feeling is that the organization will start the season with their current tandem.

The Oilers appear focused on having a different voice work with Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner. The hope is that both show more consistency, and a goaltending change isn’t actually required.

