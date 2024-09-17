Nazem Kadri: Full Circle, Now a Flames Leader

Nazem Kadri has carved out an impressive career in the NHL, becoming known for his blend of offensive skill, physicality, and leadership. Over the years, Kadri has developed into a player who can be counted on in crucial moments, thanks to his versatility, edge, and experience. This post looks at his career journey, from his early days with the Toronto Maple Leafs to his Stanley Cup triumph with the Colorado Avalanche and his current role with the Calgary Flames.

Early Career and Toronto Maple Leafs Tenure

Kadri was drafted seventh overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2009 NHL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 185 pounds, Kadri’s size didn’t define his game—his heart and tenacity did. After some development time with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, he earned a permanent roster spot with the Maple Leafs in the 2012-13 season.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

[This Upper Deck e-Card comes from 2023-24 MVP Hockey Purple Script Parallel, #47.

It is used with permission of Upper Deck]

Kadri was integral to Toronto’s forward core during his time with Toronto. His offensive talent was evident in his ability to set up plays and generate chances on the power play. Kadri also wasn’t shy about getting involved physically, often agitating opponents and playing with a chip on his shoulder. Despite being suspended several times during the playoff series, his hard-nosed style helped define him as an intense competitor.

Related: Calgary Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to a Two-Year Contract

Between 2016 and 2018, Kadri posted back-to-back 32-goal seasons, demonstrating his ability to contribute as a consistent scorer. However, his aggressive playstyle also led to disciplinary issues during critical playoff moments, which was a factor in his eventual trade from Toronto in 2019.

Trade to Colorado and Career Peak

Kadri’s trade to the Colorado Avalanche marked the turning point of his career. Initially reluctant to leave Toronto for Calgary in a previous trade offer, Kadri ended up in Colorado. That move proved to be a perfect fit. He found a home centering the Avalanche’s second line behind superstar Nathan MacKinnon, and his game reached new heights.

The 2021-22 season was the best of Kadri’s career. He posted 28 goals and 59 assists for 87 points in 71 games. His leadership on the ice helped propel Colorado to a dominant season. Kadri’s offensive production surged. However, he was special because he could rise in big moments. In the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, Kadri was vital to the team’s success, delivering in critical moments. Most notably, after returning from a broken thumb, Kadri scored the game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, proving his resilience and clutch factor.

Kadri’s contributions helped the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup, cementing his place as a big-game performer.

The Calgary Flames Chapter

After his Stanley Cup victory, Kadri signed a seven-year contract with the Calgary Flames in 2022. Ironically, he finally joined the team he had once declined. His first season with the Flames saw him register 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points. Although it was a solid campaign, it fell short of his career-best numbers from the previous year. Nevertheless, Kadri remained a key contributor. He brought his playoff experience and leadership to a team needing a veteran presence.

The Calgary Flames Nazem Kadri is a solid performer for the team.

Kadri’s style of play and leadership make him a vital piece for the Flames as they look to make deeper playoff runs. His tenacity, two-way play, and ability to rise in clutch moments ensure that he continues to have a significant impact on the team.

What Makes Nazem Kadri a Solid Player?

Kadri’s ability to contribute on both ends of the ice has always been a hallmark of his game. Not only can he shut down opposing forwards, but he also generates offense. That makes him a valuable player in critical matchups. With 272 goals and 643 points in 903 regular-season games, Kadri has repeatedly proven that he can deliver offensively in various roles, whether on the power play or in even-strength situations. His knack for scoring big goals, particularly in the playoffs, sets him apart as a player who rises to the occasion when it matters most.

Kadri also brings intensity and physicality that often disrupts opponents’ game plans. While his aggressive style has occasionally led to disciplinary issues, it’s a core part of what makes him so challenging to play against. Unafraid to mix it up with bigger players and engage in the dirty areas of the ice, Kadri thrives on contact and plays with an edge that few can match.

In addition to his physical play, Kadri’s Stanley Cup win with the Avalanche made him a key leader both on and off the ice. He brings that mindset to every team he joins. His leadership has only grown over time, as he’s become a veteran capable of elevating his game in high-pressure situations.

Another defining characteristic of Kadri’s career is his bounce-back ability. Time and again, he’s returned from injuries and played through adversity, most notably during the 2022 playoffs when he returned from a broken thumb to score crucial goals. His never-quit attitude and toughness make him an asset wherever he plays, and he continues to be a player that teams can count on in the most demanding moments.

The Bottom Line for Kadri in Calgary

Kadri’s career is a testament to his versatility, skill, and determination. He has consistently shown that he can be a key contributor, regardless of the team he’s on. From his days as a young player with the Maple Leafs to his Stanley Cup triumph with the Avalanche and now his role with the Flames, Kadri remains a player that teams can rely on in big moments.

Related: 5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Calgary Flames in 2024-25