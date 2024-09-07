5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Calgary Flames in 2024-25

The Calgary Flames might be a team in transition, but they still boast plenty of talent and potential. After an offseason marked by significant changes, uncertainty, and excitement surround the team heading into the 2024-25 season.

While some might view this as a rebuilding year, the Flames are poised to surprise under the right circumstances. With key players ready to step up and a renewed focus on the future, what are the five best-case scenarios that could make this season successful for Calgary?

Best-Case Scenario One: Dustin Wolf Emerges as a Top-Tier Goalie

After a dominant AHL career, Dustin Wolf finally gets his chance to shine as the Flames’ full-time goalie. In this best-case scenario, Wolf adapts quickly to the NHL pace. He posts impressive numbers and proves that his size isn’t a barrier. If Wolf could solidify himself as one of the league’s brightest young netminders, he could give Calgary a cornerstone to build around in their rebuild.

Related: Calgary Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to a Two-Year Contract

Wolf’s rise would stabilize the Flames’ goaltending and accelerate their rebuild. By himself, he could turn what could be a painful transition into one filled with hope and excitement for the future.

Best-Case Scenario Two: Jonathan Huberdeau Rediscovers His Form

Jonathan Huberdeau struggled to find his footing last season. But in 2024-25, he could return to the playmaking wizard that Flames fans hoped for when he was acquired. In this best-case scenario, Huberdeau becomes the offensive leader Calgary desperately needs. He drives play and lifts the performances of those around him.

A return to form could see Huberdeau leading the team in points and acting as a mentor for young players. These include Connor Zary and Matt Coronato, who are laying the groundwork for the Flames’ next era of success.

Best-Case Scenario Three: The Flames Youth Movement Flourishes

Calgary’s young talent — including Connor Zary, Martin Pospisil, and Adam Klapka — has taken significant strides this season. In this best-case scenario, Zary becomes a reliable top-six center. Klapka and Pospisil carve out essential roles on the Flames’ third and fourth lines.

The youth movement thrives under the guidance of veterans like Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman, who provide mentorship. In this best-case scenario, the Flames’ younger players develop faster than expected. If they did so, they would create a promising core that can grow together and push the team forward.

Best-Case Scenario Four: MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson Anchor the Defense

With many of Calgary’s established defensemen now gone, MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson rise to the occasion. They form a solid top pairing. Both players embrace leadership roles, logging heavy minutes while shutting down opposing teams’ top lines.

In addition to their defensive contributions, they become more involved offensively. Both Weegar and Andersson set new career highs in points. Doing so provides stability and consistency to a young Flames blue line, giving Calgary a solid foundation to build for the future.

Best-Case Scenario Five: Cap Space is Weaponized to Build for the Future

Craig Conroy capitalizes on the Flames’ ample cap space by acquiring valuable draft picks and prospects. In exchange for significant future assets, the team takes on bad contracts from other organizations. By doing so, they position themselves well for the 2025 and 2026 NHL Drafts.

In this scenario, Calgary doesn’t just sit back and wait during its rebuild. It actively uses its resources to build one of the deepest prospect pools in the league. By the time the Flames are ready to contend again, it has a war chest of young talent to deploy or trade for immediate help.

The Bottom Line for the Flames in 2024-25

While 2024-25 may not bring playoff glory, these five best-case scenarios offer hope that the Calgary Flames are moving in the right direction. If Dustin Wolf breaks out, the young core develops quickly, and the team’s cap space is used strategically, the Flames could set themselves up for long-term success.

Related: Five Calgary Flames Players to Watch in the 2024-25 Season