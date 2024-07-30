Calgary Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to a Two-Year Contract

The Calgary Flames confirmed on Tuesday that they have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year deal with an AAV of $850,000. The first year of the contract will be a two-way deal with the final year being one-way.
The 23-year-old appeared in 17 games for the Flames this season, posting a record of 7-7-1 with an .893 save percentage. While Wolf definitely had his struggles, he ended the season strongly as he recorded wins in all his final four starts.
Wolf was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has proved himself at every level since. He won CHL Goalie of The Year in 2020 while playing for the Everett Silvertips of the WHL. Additionally, he went on to make the AHL’s First All-Star Team in 2022 and 2023. He also won the AHL’s Outstanding Goalie Award during those same two seasons.
The Wolf Era Has Officially Begun In Calgary
With Markstrom now out, the Flames’ goaltending tandem is expected to be Wolf and Dan Vladar. They will be one of the most inexperienced goaltending duos in the league as they both combine for only 93 career NHL games.
Wolf is expected to be the future in goal for Calgary and it’s his net to lose. He’s proven himself at every level he’s played in and only has the NHL left to conquer. His biggest criticism has been his height, but that clearly hasn’t fazed him in his playing career.
With that being said, Wolf will experience a learning curve as he transitions to the NHL. He’ll struggle and have tough games, but that’s all part of a player’s development. The key is that the Flames allow him the opportunity to continue playing games at the pro level in hopes of building off his strengths. Wolf has nothing left to prove in the minors and it’s time that he makes his mark in the NHL. He’s going to be a crucial part of Calgary’s emerging young core as they navigate through the rebuild.
