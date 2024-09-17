Which Top Defenseman Was an Oilers Insider Teasing in a Trade?

The Edmonton Oilers are continuing to monitor the defenseman market, according to insider Bob Stauffer. While no specific players were named in a tweet Stauffer posted on Saturday, several intriguing options could have been hinted at behind the speculative post. Whoever Stauffer was talking about could potentially bolster the Oilers’ blue line as they prepare for the 2024-25 NHL season.

It doesn’t take much digging or reading between the lines to come up with options that match the description of the kind of player Stauffer was referring to. Here are a handful of names the Oilers may consider, each offering something different.

Great to see the @EdmontonOilers key Management people and HC Kris Knoblauch all in Penticton.



Fully expect the Oilers to be in the market for a 2nd pairing RD…at some point…

Preferably with a little term left… — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) September 15, 2024

Rasmus Andersson (Flames)

Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames is a defenseman whose name has already surfaced in trade rumors. Despite Calgary’s rebuilding efforts, Andersson has remained on their roster, with two years left on a $4.55 million per season contract. For the Oilers, adding Andersson could strengthen their defense, but trading with a division rival like Calgary often means a steep price.

This is a player that will get some attention ahead of the trade deadline, but the Flames might not be open to moving him before the season starts. Elliotte Friedman reported the Flames have liked the quiet of an offseason without a ton of trades. They aren’t looking to disrupt the silence until they know what they are this coming season.

Could Rasmus Andersson replace Cody Ceci for the Oilers?

On the other side, the risk for the Oilers is that counting on a pairing of Andersson and Darnell Nurse might not resolve Edmonton’s defensive troubles. Both players have had consistency issues in their zone, which could backfire if the Oilers are looking for a solid top-four defender.

MacKenzie Weegar (Flames)

Another Flames player who would fit the Oilers’ needs well, MacKenzie Weegar is more of a long shot than Andersson. Weegar has four seasons remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $6.25 million. He would be a tremendous addition to the Oilers and he might not be keen on spending his last, best years in a rebuild.

That said, the Oilers can’t afford his cap as is. The Flames would need to retain and that’s not likely to happen.

Trevor van Riemsdyk (Capitals)

If the Oilers are looking for experienced, steady depth, Trevor van Riemsdyk of the Washington Capitals could be a smart addition. One might argue that he’s not necessarily a top-four defender, but others might argue it’s only because the Capitals haven’t really given him the opportunity to prove he is. He averaged 18:40 per game last season. Technically, that would rank fourth on the Oilers for defensemen they have left from last season’s roster.

Trevor van Riemsdyk Oilers Capitals

van Riemsdyk excels at suppressing high-danger chances and breaking up plays in the defensive zone. With two years remaining on a $3 million AAV contract, the best part is that he’s inexpensive. If Washington struggles, Edmonton could pursue this veteran blueliner to shore up their depth. Even before then, it’s worth noting that the Capitals have a surplus of blueliners and they have an extra right-shot defenseman after picking up Matt Roy in free agency.

Artem Zub (Senators)

Artem Zub of the Ottawa Senators presents another affordable option. Known for his defensive prowess, Zub has three years remaining on his contract at $4.6 million per season. He’s known for playing tough minutes against elite talent and effectively.

This likely isn’t a trade the Senators make before the season starts, but if they, once again, fail to make strides toward playoff contention, they could look to move Zub. For Edmonton, Zub offers a defensive-first mentality, and Ottawa might be open to retaining salary to fit him under the Oilers’ cap.

Brandon Carlo (Bruins)

A player that might be a great fit with Nurse, Brandon Carlo has three seasons remaining on his contract with the Bruins at a price tag of $4.1 million per season. The Bruins aren’t likely looking to trade Carlo, but they might want to improve their offense and if they struggle out of the gate, it’s hard to know what the Bruins would be willing to do.

Even more intriguing, the organization is at a crossroads with goaltender Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins might need to make a move to clear cap space. They have $8.6 million and the talk is that Swayman might want as much as $10 million (although reports of that have been refuted.)

Dante Fabbro (Predators)

Dante Fabbro from the Nashville Predators might be the Oilers’ ideal target, but he comes with complications. Nashville, aiming for a playoff run, may not want to part with the young defenseman, who is on a team-friendly $2.5 million contract. It’s clear with the moves GM Barry Trotz made this offseason, that Nashville wants to push all-in.

But, if the Predators want to make other, bigger moves, Fabbro’s solid 2023-24 season, featuring an impressive expected goals percentage of 53.8, makes him a tempting option.

