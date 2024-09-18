3 Bold Predictions for the Calgary Flames 2024-25 NHL Season

As the Calgary Flames prepare for the 2024-25 season, several questions must be answered. While it’s likely to be a rebuilding season, there is a nice mix of young talent and veterans looking to bounce back. However, perhaps the biggest question is around the team’s goaltending situation.

As the team engages in the preseason, it’s hard to predict precisely how 2024-25 will unfold. The season could be good, or it could be not so good. GM Craig Conroy spent the last part of the 2023-24 season trading away expiring contracts and bringing in a bunch of draft choices. This might not be the season to see the progress one hopes for; however, there is talent on this roster.

Given the best that could happen for this team, here are three bold predictions for the Flames this season.

Prediction One: Dustin Wolf Will Emerge as Calgary’s Full-Time Starter

The Flames have been eagerly waiting for Dustin Wolf’s arrival as the goalie of the future. Can he translate his game to the NHL level after dominating the American Hockey League (AHL)? Wolf will be given every chance to prove himself; there’s good reason to believe he can get the job done.

Can Dustin Wolf become the Calgary Flames starter by the end of the season?

By season’s end, Wolf will establish himself as the Flames’ full-time starter. He’s not likely to win a Vezina Trophy, but his solid performance will give Calgary stability in the crease. And that’s something they’ve needed for several seasons. Fans should expect Wolf to post strong numbers, perhaps somewhere in the range of a .915 save percentage and around 30 wins.

Calgary’s defense should support Wolf with solid play. Additionally, Wolf’s calmness and proven track record of success at lower levels suggest he can handle the pressure of the NHL.

Prediction Two: Martin Pospisil Will Have a Breakout Season

Last season, Martin Pospisil showed glimpses of his potential, and after a strong performance for Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Championships. He’s ready to extend that play and have a breakout season in the NHL. Pospisil isn’t just a pest on the ice; he can also produce offensively when given the chance. His chemistry with linemates Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko could be a game-changer for the Flames’ offense.

Pospisil will become a fixture in Calgary’s top-six forward group and score 20 goals with 50+ points this season. His combination of grit and skill will make him a fan favorite. But, he will earn their admiration and become a key contributor at both ends of the ice. With the Flames looking for secondary scoring, Pospisil will grab the chance to cement his place as a reliable offensive threat.

Prediction Three: Jonathan Huberdeau Will Return to His Old Form

Last season was a tale of two different halves for Jonathan Huberdeau. He struggled during the first part of the season but turned things around in the second half. He finished strong with 34 points in his last 40 games. This season, Huberdeau will prove he’s still an elite offensive player and that last year’s struggles were a blip.

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Flames

Huberdeau will return to form and lead the Flames with a point-a-game season. He might not reach the 115-point season he put up with Florida, but he will rediscover his playmaking skills and lead the Flames’ offense throughout the season.

Huberdeau’s second-half revival last season shows he still has much left in the tank. With a full offseason to reset and a new season ahead, expect him to thrive, especially if he finds chemistry with the right linemates. His vision and passing ability are still among the best in the NHL. He’ll show everyone why Calgary invested so heavily in him this season.

The Bottom Line for the Flames and Their Fans

The 2024-25 season could offer a ton of excitement for Flames fans. If the above predictions come true, the Flames could even become a force in the Western Conference. The question is whether the players can rise to the challenge and bring success back to Calgary.

