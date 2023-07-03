Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving’s confidence in signing star players Auston Matthews and William Nylander may have taken a hit in recent days. Negotiations between the team and Nylander are reportedly not progressing as hoped, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston. Trade talk is out there now and as the Leafs skyrocket over the salary cap with their big free-agent signings over the past couple of days, it makes sense that the team might look at their options.

Johnston revealed that the contract talks between the Maple Leafs and Nylander have hit a roadblock, with both parties seemingly far apart in their demands. Nylander has even submitted his 10-team no-trade list, indicating that trade talks are more prevalent than ever before.

During an appearance on the CJ Show, Johnston explained that the Leafs and Nylander simply have different perspectives on the matter. The young forward firmly believes he deserves a contract worth around $10 million, or slightly higher, while the Leafs have presented an offer in the $8 million range.

This disagreement in valuation has raised concerns about the potential resolution of the contract dispute. Just before the opening of free agency, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his skepticism regarding a quick resolution to Nylander’s extension. Friedman highlighted Nylander’s history of taking negotiations to the deadline and his family’s and agent’s reputation for not backing down.

Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands

However, recent events have further complicated the situation. The Maple Leafs made notable signings, including John Klingberg, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Max Domi, resulting in the team exceeding the salary cap. This puts additional pressure on the organization to find a resolution that aligns with their financial constraints.

As the negotiations continue, the uncertainty surrounding Nylander’s future with the Maple Leafs grows. Fans and analysts alike eagerly await updates on whether the two sides can bridge the gap and reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. If that doesn’t happen, will Treliving pivot and try to make a trade? He did mention that he’s already looking into trades now that he’s signed the players he wanted to. Whether those talks include Nylander or not will be clearer as the next few days pass.

