Treliving Confirms More Moves, Trades Coming for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made significant roster moves by signing Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi to one-year deals, with Bertuzzi’s AAV set at $5.5 million and Domi’s at $3 million. GM Brad Treliving seemed to downplay rumors of locker room tension when he discussed Ryan O’Reilly’s exit, but he did emphasize the need to add a bit of “snot” to the team’s game and change the team’s personality. He’s certainly done so with these two moves.

Brad Treliving says Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi were signed in part to change the personality of the Leafs: “We need a little bit more snot to our game.” — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) July 3, 2023

Treliving highlighted the desire of both Bertuzzi and Domi for long-term contracts, reflecting the culture and chemistry they aim to bring to the dressing room. While they didn’t have the room to add either player on a long-term deal, he did tell both that there were good opportunities within this roster if they were seeking results and, apparently, he sold both on his vision. That said, the roster these two will be joining is not a finished product. “I don’t think you’re ever done,” said Treliving.

The GM acknowledged that the Leafs are not yet done with their offseason plans, indicating their active involvement in exploring opportunities in both the free-agent market and the trade market. While Treliving did not disclose specific targets, he indicated that the Leafs are actively looking to improve the team further and mentioned the trade market as an avenue they are exploring. It is evident that the Maple Leafs are seeking players who can contribute both on the ice and in terms of their character and style of play. Treliving’s emphasis on finding players who possess courage, can excel in tight spaces, and elevate the team’s performance during critical moments indicates the Leafs’ commitment to building a well-rounded roster.

In addition to the signings of Bertuzzi and Domi, Treliving hinted at the potential for more moves, including addressing the team’s defensive needs. John Klingberg, who was also added in free agency said Treliving told him he wasn’t done. The mention of a second buyout window in Nashville and the possibility of Ilya Samsonov filing for arbitration open up further avenues for the Leafs to make additional changes if necessary. Treliving acknowledged the importance of finding a solution for Matt Murray, highlighting the ongoing efforts to strengthen the team in all areas.

Treliving Is Changing the Identity of This Team

The Maple Leafs’ roster transformation is focused on acquiring players who possess a combination of skill, toughness, and the ability to thrive in high-pressure situations. Treliving stressed the significance of players who can contribute effectively on the ice while embodying the desired team DNA. The additions of Bertuzzi and Domi align with this vision, as they bring specific roles and characteristics that complement the existing talent on the Leafs’ roster.

As the offseason progresses, the Maple Leafs remain committed to improving their team and creating a competitive and balanced lineup. While Treliving’s comments hint at further moves to come, Leafs fans can expect a team that combines skill, determination, and the ability to excel in crucial moments on the ice. The Maple Leafs’ quest for success continues as they shape a roster that can compete at the highest level of the game.

