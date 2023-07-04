Treliving Promises More Action to Re-Build the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are beginning to see how new general manager (GM) Brad Treliving will conduct his business. He was slow on Day 1 but on Day 2 things picked up. Thus far, among the free-agent signings he’s made are Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi.

But the thing is that Treliving notes that he’s far from done yet. He’s still in the off-season business of constant evaluation and strategizing. For him, the recent free-agency acquisitions were just the beginning.

Treliving is clear that he’s determined to further rebuild the team. And, although it might be tough, he’s working hard to secure new contracts for two of the team’s star players – Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Related: ex-Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting Takes His Show on the Road

Treliving’s Quest for Continuous Improvement

According to Treliving, improvement is a constant job. Despite the recent free-agency moves, he says that the team’s journey to greatness is far from over. The Maple Leafs’ GM states that complacency has no place in a winning organization. And, according to the video below, he remains steadfast in his commitment to exploring all available opportunities for further strengthening the team.

Treliving Will Explore Different Avenues

As the video shows, Treliving believes improvement doesn’t necessarily come solely from free-agent signings. He acknowledges the significance of such acquisitions, but he also recognizes that the trade market holds great potential for securing impactful additions to the team.

He’s also looking beyond traditional methods to uncover hidden gems that could contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success. He’s willing to explore different ways to build a championship-caliber lineup.

Treliving Still Believes Matthews and Nylander Are Top Priorities

Treliving still believes that his two top-six players are his top priorities. They both need new contracts. He knows that both Matthews and Nylander have immense talent and that their roles are vital to the team. As a result, he’s made it clear that these negotiations are key.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs

He also gets the significance of keeping the team’s core players happy and motivated. If he can, he’ll help to ensure long-term success for the Maple Leafs.

Related: Maple Leafs Lineup Is Tougher and More Skilled with Domi & Bertuzzi

One Thing Treliving Lives is Continued Dialogue

Treliving continues to maintain ongoing discussions with – well – just about everybody. That’s particularly true about Matthews and Nylander, who he is committed to open communication to gain mutually positive outcomes.

Treliving believes that, by engaging in such dialogue, he can help learn and address their needs and desires – that is if they fit the team’s goals.

Treliving’s proactive approach also emphasizes his determination to secure the long-term futures of these key players.

The Bottom Line

As shown in this brief video above, Treliving’s own words suggest that he’s dedicated to team improvement by focusing on signing new contracts for both Matthews and Nylander.

The trick becomes if either of those players pushes past the boundaries of good sense in what he feels is his best use of the finite salary-cap space that he has with this team. It would be illogical to give all the salary cap space to just a few players.

Auston Matthews, Upper Deck Young Guns

We’ll see as Maple Leafs’ fans what happens if this boundary is reached. Indeed, Treliving aims to strengthen the team in any way possible. However, he has to build a partnership with the players and get their commitment.

Can he do that? Good intentions or not? We’ll soon see. He’s promised to keep trying; but, can he deliver? It isn’t all on him.

Related: Four Things Bertuzzi Brings the Maple Leafs They Didn’t Have