Treliving Promises More Action to Re-Build the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are beginning to see how new general manager (GM) Brad Treliving will conduct his business. He was slow on Day 1 but on Day 2 things picked up. Thus far, among the free-agent signings he’s made are Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi.
But the thing is that Treliving notes that he’s far from done yet. He’s still in the off-season business of constant evaluation and strategizing. For him, the recent free-agency acquisitions were just the beginning.
Treliving is clear that he’s determined to further rebuild the team. And, although it might be tough, he’s working hard to secure new contracts for two of the team’s star players – Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
Treliving’s Quest for Continuous Improvement
According to Treliving, improvement is a constant job. Despite the recent free-agency moves, he says that the team’s journey to greatness is far from over. The Maple Leafs’ GM states that complacency has no place in a winning organization. And, according to the video below, he remains steadfast in his commitment to exploring all available opportunities for further strengthening the team.
Treliving Will Explore Different Avenues
As the video shows, Treliving believes improvement doesn’t necessarily come solely from free-agent signings. He acknowledges the significance of such acquisitions, but he also recognizes that the trade market holds great potential for securing impactful additions to the team.
He’s also looking beyond traditional methods to uncover hidden gems that could contribute to the Maple Leafs’ success. He’s willing to explore different ways to build a championship-caliber lineup.
Treliving Still Believes Matthews and Nylander Are Top Priorities
Treliving still believes that his two top-six players are his top priorities. They both need new contracts. He knows that both Matthews and Nylander have immense talent and that their roles are vital to the team. As a result, he’s made it clear that these negotiations are key.
He also gets the significance of keeping the team’s core players happy and motivated. If he can, he’ll help to ensure long-term success for the Maple Leafs.
One Thing Treliving Lives is Continued Dialogue
Treliving continues to maintain ongoing discussions with – well – just about everybody. That’s particularly true about Matthews and Nylander, who he is committed to open communication to gain mutually positive outcomes.
Treliving believes that, by engaging in such dialogue, he can help learn and address their needs and desires – that is if they fit the team’s goals.
Treliving’s proactive approach also emphasizes his determination to secure the long-term futures of these key players.
The Bottom Line
As shown in this brief video above, Treliving’s own words suggest that he’s dedicated to team improvement by focusing on signing new contracts for both Matthews and Nylander.
The trick becomes if either of those players pushes past the boundaries of good sense in what he feels is his best use of the finite salary-cap space that he has with this team. It would be illogical to give all the salary cap space to just a few players.
We’ll see as Maple Leafs’ fans what happens if this boundary is reached. Indeed, Treliving aims to strengthen the team in any way possible. However, he has to build a partnership with the players and get their commitment.
Can he do that? Good intentions or not? We’ll soon see. He’s promised to keep trying; but, can he deliver? It isn’t all on him.
gfinale
July 4, 2023 at 3:05 am
I really don’t know what was with people freaking out about day 1. We knew most of who went should and were going to go and why. We did not want to participate in day 1 bidding wars to overpay. We didn’t want to pay too much for too long for an aging O’Reilly and didn’t! We never wanted to be paying Kerfoot 3.5 and finally we aren’t! Holl has been inconsistent and worse without Muzzin for 2+ years now and we wouldn’t want to pay 3 mil for him. The only reason he played in the top 4 is the Leafs were so deficient in right defensemen! Day 2, the Leafs got a top 4 right defenseman. Without getting rid of players, you cannot get better and more well suited players.