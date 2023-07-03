Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move

Filip Zadina, the young winger for the Detroit Red Wings, has been placed on waivers as the team looks to find him a new opportunity elsewhere. General Manager Steve Yzerman revealed that Zadina had requested a trade prior to the draft, and despite efforts to make a deal, the team couldn’t find a suitable trade partner. Placing him on waivers is seen as a chance for Zadina to join another organization.

Yzerman expressed his appreciation for Zadina’s talent and effort, stating that he liked what he saw from him last season. However, Zadina has not lived up to his draft expectations, and the team hopes that a change of scenery could help him reach his potential. If Zadina clears waivers, which is likely given the lack of trade interest, he will still participate in the Red Wings’ training camp in the fall. Yzerman remains hopeful that the player’s growth will continue this season.

At just 23 years old, Zadina still has time to develop into a valuable NHL player. Yzerman cited the example of Eeli Tolvanen, who found success later in his career, as he believes in Zadina’s potential. The winger has two years remaining on his contract with a $1.825 million AAV.

Will Anyone Take a Chance on Zadina?

While it is unclear why Zadina’s production and finishing have fallen short, the Red Wings hope that he can find success elsewhere. Yzerman emphasized that if Zadina clears waivers, he still sees him as part of the team’s future, but Zadina will need to earn his spot.

As Zadina’s journey continues, the Red Wings wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career, hoping that he can fulfill his potential and become a valuable NHL player. It doesn’t sound like that will be in Detroit, but one can never tell given the uncertainty of the current NHL marketplace.

