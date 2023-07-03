Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position

Amidst the chaos that seems to be the Boston Bruins misreading the Tyler Bertuzzi free agency situation and watching the forward go to their division rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins are maxed out when it comes to their salary cap situation. As a result, they are actively exploring the trade market as they prepare for a future without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Without Bergeron, Boston has a few options at the center with Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geeke, and Patrick Brown. What they might not have is an effective top-line center.

Mark Scheifele Winnipeg Jets NHL

While Bergeron’s final decision is yet to be made, the team is operating under the assumption that both he and Krejci may retire. Consequently, the Bruins have turned their attention to strengthening their roster via trade.

Among the potential targets, the Bruins have reportedly shown interest in Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes:

One player the Bruins are believed to have expressed some interest in is Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele, who is in the final year of his contract and comes with a $6.125 million cap hit. He also owns a 10-team no-trade clause.

Scheifele’s offensive prowess and fearlessness on the ice make him an attractive fit in Boston, where he could seamlessly slot into the top line alongside Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Reports have indicated that the Bruins have been monitoring Scheifele’s situation closely, recognizing his potential to fill the void left by the potential retirements of Bergeron and Krejci.

Who Would Be Going the Other Way?

As Scheifele approaches unrestricted free agency next summer, he is expected to be highly motivated to perform at his best, making him an enticing asset for any team. In connection with Scheifele trade talks, there have been suggestions that 24-year-old Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman could be part of a potential package, addressing the Winnipeg Jets’ future goaltending needs. As the offseason progresses, the Bruins’ pursuit of a top-tier center like Scheifele remains a compelling storyline to watch, given the potential impact it could have on both teams involved.

