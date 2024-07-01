Ex-Leafs Samsonov Signed By Vegas: Why He Could Be Great

In a move that surprised no one, Ilya Samsonov was not re-signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Instead, he’s moving to the Vegas Golden Knights on a one-year contract. The interesting thing about Samsonov is that, if he can revive his solid game of two years ago, he could be something special for any team. It could be that the Golden Knights are in for a treat.

Samsonov had a difficult season last year, struggling both mentally and physically. That said, he played well at times – up and down. Here are three reasons why he could be a great fit for the Golden Knights:

Related: Red Wings Sign Jack Campbell and Cam Talbot in Free Agency

Reason One: Samsonov Has Proven He’s Resilient and Has Potential

Samsonov has demonstrated significant pushback and potential throughout his career. Despite facing challenges, including being waived and sidelined, he has consistently bounced back with strong games. His ability to perform well under pressure, particularly during the latter part of the season, shows his mental toughness and potential for growth. For the Golden Knights, looking for a goalie who can overcome adversity and improve, Samsonov is an attractive option.

Reason Two: Samsonov Has Put Up Strong Statistical Performances

Samsonov’s stats reveal his capability as a high-performing goalie. In past seasons, he has posted impressive save percentages and goals against averages. For instance, during the 2022-23 season, with the Maple Leafs, Samsonov boasted impressive stats. These included a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage across 27 games. If he could deliver that form again, he’d be a steal of a deal. His potential for statistical consistency makes him a reliable option for the Golden Knights, who need a solid goaltender to anchor their defense.

Golden Knights sign goaltender Ilya Samsonov

Reason Three: Samsonov Could Become a Cost-Effective Solution

Given the current goalie market, Samsonov represents cost-effective potential. The Golden Knights likely signed him to a team-friendly contract, providing the player a chance to show his game. At the same time, he could provide the team with financial flexibility. This cost-effectiveness is particularly crucial for the Golden Knights, who are managing a tight salary cap while still needing a dependable netminder. Samsonov’s willingness to sign a reasonable contract could make him one of the best-value acquisitions in the free-agent market.

The Bottom Line for Samsonov and the Golden Knights

Samsonov’s move to the Golden Knights could be a great benefit for the desert team. If he can reprise his strong statistical performance, he could become a cost-effective goalie and an excellent addition to the team.

Specifically, if he can regain his form from two seasons ago, the Golden Knights could be in for a standout season with Samsonov between the pipes.

Related: Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?