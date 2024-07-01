Red Wings Sign Jack Campbell and Cam Talbot in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings have signed former Edmonton Oilers goaltenders Jack Campbell and Cam Talbot in NHL Free Agency.

After being bought out by the Edmonton Oilers, the Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a one-year contract worth $775K. This is a great opportunity for a great person who has struggled of late to find his game in the NHL. It’s not clear how much playing time he’ll get, but if he can turn his career around, it will be a positive story for someone who simply didn’t work with the Oilers.

Interestingly, Detroit’s tandem is now made up of former goalies between Cam Talbot and Jack Campbell.

The Oilers bought out Campbell and are now on the hook for $1.5 million per season over the next six seasons. He will be a $1.1 million cap hit next season, a $2.3 million cap hit in 2025-26, a $2.6 million cap hit in 2026-27 and a $1.5 million cap hit for the last three seasons. The Red Wings, meanwhile, get a motivated goalie on a cheap contract.

Talbot boasts a career .914 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average, consistently ranking among the top 10 in save percentage annually. Securing him on a cost-effective two-year contract allows Sebastian Cossa ample time to develop.

Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. His deal pays $2.5 million per season. The Red Wings also have Ville Husso on their roster at the price tag of $4.75 million this season. There’s no guarantee that Campbell gets big playing time and could spend much of the season in Grand Rapids of the AHL.

