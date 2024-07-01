Red Wings Sign Jack Campbell and Cam Talbot in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings have signed former Edmonton Oilers goaltenders Jack Campbell and Cam Talbot in NHL Free Agency.
After being bought out by the Edmonton Oilers, the Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a one-year contract worth $775K. This is a great opportunity for a great person who has struggled of late to find his game in the NHL. It’s not clear how much playing time he’ll get, but if he can turn his career around, it will be a positive story for someone who simply didn’t work with the Oilers.
Interestingly, Detroit’s tandem is now made up of former goalies between Cam Talbot and Jack Campbell.
The Oilers bought out Campbell and are now on the hook for $1.5 million per season over the next six seasons. He will be a $1.1 million cap hit next season, a $2.3 million cap hit in 2025-26, a $2.6 million cap hit in 2026-27 and a $1.5 million cap hit for the last three seasons. The Red Wings, meanwhile, get a motivated goalie on a cheap contract.
Talbot boasts a career .914 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average, consistently ranking among the top 10 in save percentage annually. Securing him on a cost-effective two-year contract allows Sebastian Cossa ample time to develop.
Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. His deal pays $2.5 million per season. The Red Wings also have Ville Husso on their roster at the price tag of $4.75 million this season. There’s no guarantee that Campbell gets big playing time and could spend much of the season in Grand Rapids of the AHL.
Next: Edmonton Oilers Sign Defenseman Josh Brown to Three-Year Deal
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 12 seconds ago
Teuvo Teravainen Reunited With The Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. He returns to Chicago with much...
-
Featured/ 44 mins ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Oiler and free agent forward Warren Foegele...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins
Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins,...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Jake DeBrusk Signs Deal With The Vancouver Canucks
Jake DeBrusk has signed a seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He'll make $5.5...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 hours ago
Predators Sign Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei in Free Agency
The Nashville Predators have made a big splash in free agency, landing Steven Stamkos,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Vincent Desharnais Leaving Oilers, Testing Free Agent Market
Reports are that Vincent Desharnais is leaving the Edmonton Oilers and testing the free...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal with Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi is reportedly signing a 4-Year Deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in free...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Off to Free Agency, Not Returning to Maple Leafs
Reports surfaced Sunday night that forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to free agency and...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Nick Robertson Requests Trade from Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Robertson has asked the Toronto Maple Leafs for a trade and has reportedly...