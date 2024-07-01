Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?

Nick Robertson’s trade demand has just been announced. On the one hand, it might not be surprising. On the other, I wonder if Robertson might be overplaying his hand. Since he was drafted five years ago, he has struggled to remain in the Maple Leafs lineup. The reason is not a lack of talent but his inability to stay healthy.
The 2023-24 season was the first time Robertson managed to stay injury-free for a full season. Last year’s goal for Robertson was to get through the season unscathed, and he accomplished that. As a result, he was set to be guaranteed a spot on the Maple Leafs roster this season because his status changed, meaning he would have to be placed on waivers to be sent to the Marlies.
That’s not good enough for Robertson. Or, he’s simply tired of being moved around by the organization. Whatever, he’s asked to leave.
Where Would Robertson Fit into the Maple Leafs Lineup?
The question was, where on the roster would he fit? It seemed the timing of the Maple Leafs signing Max Domi and Robertson requesting a trade might not be coincidental. Robertson has shown that he is a 20-goal-scorer when healthy. He most likely feels he can play a top-six role. Does he think Domi has moved into a space that should be his?
With the Maple Leafs now having Domi and Matthews Knies in the fold and prospects Easton Cowan and Fraser Minton knocking on the door to get in, Robertson probably feels his chances of playing further up in the lineup of a less talented team would be greater than they are with the Maple Leafs.
We will have to see how it all plays out. Let’s hope he lands well with another team and becomes a regular 20-goal scorer. He’s got a motor that won’t quit and tons of talent.
