Maple Leafs Add Blue Line Depth, Sign Jani Hakanpaa to 2-Yr Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have bolstered their defense by signing Jani Hakanpaa to a two-year, $3 million contract, as reported by Elliotte Friedman. Known for his physicality and penalty-killing prowess, Hakanpaa brings size and toughness to the Leafs’ blue line. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 222 pounds, Hakanpaa averaged 18 minutes and 39 seconds of ice time per game in 64 appearances with the Dallas Stars last season. Despite missing 18 games, he led his team in hits by a significant margin.
Hakanpaa’s defensive capabilities and his role as a penalty kill specialist make him a valuable addition to Toronto’s lineup. GM Brad Treliving wanted to be tougher to play against and he’s certainly accomplished that on day one of NHL Free Agency. Hakanpaa’s presence is expected to size and physicality while also bolstering the Leafs’ first penalty-killing unit. He provides much-needed depth and reliability in the defensive zone.
The Maple Leafs Were Busy In Free Agency
The Leafs were highly active on the first day of free agency, making several significant moves. They extended Max Domi’s contract for four years at $3.75 million per season and re-signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year deal worth $3 million per season. Additionally, the Leafs inked Chris Tanev to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million and secured goaltender Anthony Stolarz on a two-year deal worth $2.5 million per season. Furthermore, they reached an agreement with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson for four years at $3.5 million per season.
Hakanpaa’s signing marks the third defensive addition for the Leafs on the opening day of free agency, reinforcing their commitment to strengthening the blue line for the upcoming season. With his defensive skills and physical presence, Hakanpaa is set to play a crucial role in 2024-25.
