In a significant development that the league seemingly tried to sneak through the public chaos that was the start of NHL free agency, the NHL has reinstated former Chicago Blackhawks executives Stan Bowman, Joel Quenneville, and Al MacIsaac. The three had been suspended due to their inadequate response to allegations that Blackhawks player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the team’s video coach in 2010.

As part of the reinstatement, the NHL released a statement. The full NHL statement reads:

“While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals (Messrs. Bowman, MacIsaac, and Quenneville) has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which, not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership. Moreover, each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse. The League expects that they will continue this commitment in any future capacity with the NHL and/or one of our Clubs.”

With their reinstatement, speculation has already begun about their potential return to the NHL, particularly concerning Stan Bowman.

Is Bowman on the Radar of the Edmonton Oilers?

Recent reports have linked Bowman to the Edmonton Oilers, with Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli stating that Bowman would “become a top candidate” for the vacant general manager position in Edmonton. Seravalli noted that he believes Bowman was on Edmonton’s radar when Jeff Jackson was hired last summer though still ineligible to be hired at that time.

Craig Button of TSN added during the free agent frenzy show that Bowman is likely to be a candidate and might move to the front of the line. He emphasized that these executives have “done the work” to demonstrate their fitness for reinstatement. On the other hand, Mike Johnston suggested that the Oilers, or any team considering hiring one of these individuals, should carefully assess their organization, players, and fan base before making such a decision.

Stan Bowman linked to Edmonton Oilers as GM after NHL reinstatement

Stan Bowman, 51, spent 17 years with the Blackhawks before stepping down in 2021 amid the allegations. He began as the director of hockey operations in 2005-06 and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2007-08. Bowman was named general manager ahead of the 2009-10 season. The Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup that year, but it was also the season when the allegations against video coach Brad Aldrich by Kyle Beach were brought to the team’s attention. An independent report by Jenner & Block later revealed the organization’s failure to act appropriately.

Bowman can officially be hired after July 10. Although the Oilers have not yet hired Bowman or any of the other reinstated executives, the team is already facing criticism for being linked to Bowman in rumors. This controversy may give the organization pause as they consider their next steps.

As the NHL landscape adjusts to these reinstatements, teams and fans alike will closely monitor how Bowman, Quenneville, and MacIsaac reintegrate into the league and whether their past actions will continue to impact their future roles.

Are the Oilers really thinking about hiring Bowman? If so, how will fans react? Some fans outside the market have already jumped on the Oilers for having Bob Nicholson on staff, and signing both Corey Perry and Evander Kane. How far will the team push the boundaries before the fans turn on the franchise?

