ESPN’s John Buccigross recently floated a major trade idea involving the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins, suggesting a blockbuster deal that would send Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele to the Bruins in exchange for Linus Ullmark, Jake DeBrusk, Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, and a 2026 first-round pick. While Buccigross laid out the proposal on social media, — and the post gained steam — several factors make this trade highly unlikely.

Ryan, would you trade Draisaitl and Foegele for…last years Vezina winner, DeBrusk, Poitras, Lysell and a 2026 1st rounder? The Central Registry would approved this proposed trade for cap and roster implications. https://t.co/zEIDcAriuZ — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) November 3, 2023

No doubt, the Oilers are in a world of hurt. 2-7-1 on the season, the team is looking for answers and big changes started happening when they placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers Tuesday. Some might argue GM Ken Holland is about to fall into panic mode, but the team is likely a ways away from trading it’s second-best player and a depth forward their captain really likes.

For the Oilers, parting with Draisaitl, a top-three player in the NHL and a crucial asset alongside Connor McDavid, would be a monumental decision. So too, McDavid, the team’s captain, has reportedly expressed his desire to retain Warren Foegele, emphasizing the importance of team chemistry.

Not to mention, for the Bruins, there’s no need to make this trade right now. 10-1-1 on the season, removing a number of key pieces from their roster could prove problematic.

Would The Deal Be Something the Oilers or Bruins Should Consider?

Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender last season, has been exceptional for the Bruins, boasting a 4-1-1 record with a 2.30 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He would certainly be an upgrade in Edmonton and their best goaltender in the last decade. The idea of having him on the roster would be enticing. He’s got one more season on his contract at $5 million and that gives the Oilers some contract certainty. Boston would then need to solidify their backup, since they aren’t taking Jack Campbell or Stuart Skinner back in the trade.

DeBrusk is a nice idea at forward, but he’s been inconsistent, with only one goal on the season. A local Edmonton kid, that’s a lot of pressure to place on him (being traded for Draisaitl) and as a pending UFA, if it doesn’t go well, it could be a short-lived stint.

Matt Poitras is proving to be a real find for the Bruins, but there’s no telling how consistent he’ll be. The Oilers might not be comfortable making that swap, while the Bruins might not want to give up on him yet, especially if he appears to have the makings of a top-quality center.

The first-round pick is no throw-in either.

Financially It Works for the Bruins and Oilers. But Does It Really?

Additionally, the financial implications of this trade raises questions. While the salaries are a wash this season, both teams need to think about the long-term complications that could arise, especially while negotiating future deals.

Draisaitl’s impending contract extension could cost around $13 million per year. If he really wanted to, he could always sign back with Edmonton in 2025, should playing with McDavid be his top priority. For the Oilers, removing Draisaitl is a serious risk when it comes to McDavid. There is no doubt the two are close and McDavid’s deal comes due in 2026. Should the Oilers not win, and Draisaitl decides not to come back, McDavid is likely as good as gone.

While the trade proposal captures attention and sparks discussions among fans and analysts, the practicality of such a significant trade remains doubtful. It’s easy to throw out proposals, especially when the chips are down for one team in the equation. The Oilers aren’t there yet. It’s bad, and it’s not clear who they get themselves out of this mess, but Draisaitl being on the team and contributing is key to turning the ship around.

