McDavid Has Asked Oilers Specifically Not to Trade Depth Forward

Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, has a lot of input when it comes to roster decisions. While he’s not necessarily going to tell GM Ken Holland how to build a team, he will offer input and Holland will ask, ensuring he doesn’t ruffle the feathers of his top star. Such a situation happened this summer when McDavid made it clear he didn’t want a specific forward moved out.
According to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, amidst the Oilers’ tight salary cap situation heading into the summer, McDavid was vocal about retaining winger Warren Foegele, who was at risk of being traded due to his expiring contract and a modest $2.75 million cap hit.
McDavid, recognizing Foegele’s significant contributions both on and off the ice, expressed his support to Holland, urging him not to move Foegele. McDavid emphasized Foegele’s energy, camaraderie, and overall positive impact within the team, making a compelling case for retaining the talented winger.
It’s not clear exactly how vocal McDavid was or how that conversation went, but Holland got the message loud and clear and moved other pieces instead.
McDavid Appears to Have Been Right
As the 2023-24 season kicked off, Foegele proved McDavid right with his outstanding performance. In the early games of the season, Foegele showcased his skill and determination, tallying three goals and four points in 10 games. He even found himself skating alongside McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a combination that led the Oilers to a victory against the Flames in the Heritage Classic.
Oilers’ head coach Jay Woodcroft also praised Foegele’s game, highlighting his simplicity, speed, and focus on continuous improvement. Foegele’s versatility and willingness to put in the hard work have earned him increased ice time and recognition within the team.
Keeping Foegele Came at a Cost
The decision to retain Foegele, however, came at a cost for the Oilers. Winger Kailer Yamamoto wound up in Seattle, and Klim Kostin was traded to Detroit after demanding a higher salary than the Oilers were willing to pay. A solid trade deadline acquisition in Nick Bjugstad departed for Arizona, securing a contract that the Oilers couldn’t match. The Oilers might not have been able to keep all three if Foegele was moved, but undeniably, one or two of those players would still be around.
As the Oilers navigate the challenges of the season, Foegele’s presence stands out as a testament to their desire to keep effective forwards and appease McDavid. The hope is that winger can continue to make a meaningful impact, driving the Oilers toward success on the ice. So far this season, that hasn’t happened.
