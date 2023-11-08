3 Potential Trade Targets as Canucks Search for Defenseman

The Vancouver Canucks are on fire so far this season and have surprised many across the league. After another drumming of the Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks moved to 9-2-1 on the season, to put them second in the Western Conference.

According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Canucks are looking to upgrade on their blue line and more specifically, are looking to add a right-handed defenseman. General manager Patrik Allvin has already pulled off one trade this season to add Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs and there’s been some chatter about giving forward Conor Garland a chance to speak with other teams about a trade as Allvin looks to create some cap space while remaining a top team in the league.

Needless to say, there’s lots going on in Vancouver and from the sounds of it another trade could be coming down the pipe soon. As far as trade targets are concerned, here’s three right-handed defensemen who could be available for the right price:

Nikita Zaitsev, Chicago Blackhawks

Zaitsev is in the final season of his contract and could be someone the Canucks take a flyer on. Moving Garland out in the deal could be something Chicago would be interested in and could save the Canucks close to $10 million in cap space down the road. Yes, there would likely be more involved and it wouldn’t just be a one-for-one swap.

Zaitsev has been somewhat disappointing in his tenure in the windy city, but in a better situation as a depth option for the Canucks, and someone who has experience killing penalties, there could be fit. The Russian blueliner has appeared in four games this season, scoring once and registering a +3 rating. Last season Zaitsev only played in 18 games and the year before 28. There’s plenty left to be desired, however given that the Blackhawks would likely be open to adding Garland, this could be a chance for Vancouver to try and kill two birds with one stone – adding a RHD and saving cap space for next season and beyond.

Jan Rutta, San Jose Sharks

Rutta could be an option for the Canucks as the San Jose Sharks are a complete mess and could be open to changing things up on their roster. Rutta has appeared in 11 games this season and while he has yet to register a point, he’s been an effective penalty killer and has even seen some time on the second power-play unit.

Rutta has been on some really good teams and has been a solid bottom-pair option. He plays a physical game and at $2.75 million against the cap through next season, is an affordable option for the Canucks. Again, if Garland is the piece going out, this move saves Vancouver over $2 million this season alone.

The Sharks are going to be open to just about anything at this point as GM Mike Grier is sick and tired of the team’s work ethic. He knows the team was bound for the lottery, but isn’t happy to see work ethic is non existent. Garland is a hard-working winger who has the ability to play among the top six and can give the Sharks forward a breath of fresh air.

Rutta on the other hand would give the Canucks another physical defenseman who loves to block shots and play a simple game. Sounds like there’s potential for a deal between these two teams, and would likely involve a couple of other parts to finalize.

Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets

There’s been some speculation brewing about the Blue Jackets being open to moving a defenseman which could bode well for the Canucks. Andrew Peeke is a right-handed 6-foot-3 blueliner who is under contract through 2025-26 season at $2.75 million against the cap. He doesn’t have any trade protection.

Peeke has appeared in only two games this season and is looking for some more ice time. He played 80 games last season, recording 13 points and playing over 22 minutes a night including three minutes on penalty kill. Peeke loves to throw the body and muck it up in the dirty areas of the ice, collecting 180 hits and 197 blocked shots during the 2022-23 season.

The Blue Jackets and Canucks have been linked in the past and could be a match for a deal. Peeke would compliment the skill on Vancouver’s blue line and given the Blue Jackets have close to $4 million in cap space at the moment, a deal could happen sooner than later.

There we have it folks, the Canucks are looking to add a defenseman and they’ll have a few options to consider around the league. With how well they’re playing, it will be entertaining to see if a change or two will throw things off for the streaking Canucks.

