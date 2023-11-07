Edmonton to Recall Calvin Pickard: What are the Oilers Getting?

In response to their goaltending struggles, the Edmonton Oilers have waived Jack Campbell and it is being reported they have decided to shake things up by recalling Calvin Pickard from the minors. With Campbell on a quest to find his game, Pickard is set to join the team ahead of the crucial matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
Pickard, 31, brings 116 games of NHL experience to the Oilers. His impressive .939 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average (GAA) in the AHL with the Condors this season have caught the attention of the Oilers’ management. Despite having struggled during his past NHL stints with the Detroit Red Wings, Pickard’s recent performance suggests he might provide the stability the Oilers desperately need in goal.
The Oilers’ decision to bring in Pickard aims to inject fresh energy into the team and address their goaltending concerns. Oilers analyst Ryan Rishaug suggests this move might be a temporary solution, but it’s likely to last for a little while. He indicated that a trade for a goalie might not be on the horizon yet.
Wednesday could be a busy day for the Oilers. If Campbell clears and is sent down, the Oilers save $1.15M cap hit (the buried limit this season). Pickard could then be brought up. The net savings is $387.5K annual cap hit.
Puck Pedia notes that if James Hamblin is sent down within a week, the team will have $677,000 projected cap space, accommodating a $834,000 annual cap hit or up to $3.1 million without any further moves until the deadline.
The Oilers Are Hoping Pickard Can Provide Some Stability
As the Oilers navigate this change, they will rely on Pickard’s experience and recent strong performance to bolster their goaltending lineup. If it doesn’t work, the team might be in a bigger mess than they already are — 2-7-1 on the season.
Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Pickard can make a significant impact and help the team climb the standings. It is expected that Holland won’t wait long to look around the market if Pickard doesn’t make an immediate impact.
