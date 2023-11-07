Put Oilers’ Goaltender On Chopping Block, Defense Next

In a season that was anticipated with high hopes, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves beyond just grappling with a challenging start. The train has completely come off the rails, raising concerns about their playoff aspirations. With only 5 points in 11 games, the Oilers are far from the pace required to secure a playoff spot, typically set around 96 points. To achieve this target, they need to maintain a winning record, going 43-23-5 in the remaining 71 games, equivalent to a .640 winning percentage (h/t to Paul Almeida)– a daunting task considering their current struggles.

Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers showcased moments of dominance, particularly in the first 13 minutes. However, defensive lapses and goaltending issues plagued their performance. Despite outshooting Vancouver 19-4, the Oilers found themselves trailing 2-1 due to critical goals allowed. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm said after the game: “Now, it just feels like whatever we do, I think the last two, three games, we’ve had good starts, and for some reason, we find ourselves in a deficit going into the intermission. It’s frustrating.”

Stuart Skinner Edmonton Oilers NHL

Goalie Stuart Skinner, while making one early notable save, didn’t make the ones he needed to beyond that. He struggled to maintain consistency, reflected in a disappointing six goals against. He noted, “I think I can do a lot better to help my team out. I’m the goalie, my job is to stop the puck, and I let in six, so that’s not a good recipe to win games.” He added that he watched his teammates dominate the Canucks in the early going, but it was Thatcher Demko on the other end that won it for Vancouver in the first 10 minutes. Skinner didn’t match that level (or come anywhere close) and the Oilers lost.

Now What? The Oilers Need a Goaltender Who Can Make Saves…

While the defense has also been abysmal at times, the Oilers’ goaltending situation has become a focal point of concern. Skinner, perceived as the best option for the team, faces immense pressure to deliver victories. With netminder Jack Campbell not meeting expectations, the Oilers are actively seeking solutions, considering drastic measures such as trades, buyouts, or overpaying for an upgrade. Elliotte Friedman’s insights on the “32 Thoughts” podcast underscore the urgency for the Oilers to explore all avenues to secure a reliable goaltender. One GM said the Oilers should go to the bottom of the ocean to get out from under this mess.

As the Oilers face a critical juncture in the season, General Manager Ken Holland faces immense pressure to bolster the team’s goaltending and overall performance. If he’s unable to find a starting goalie that is up to playing the role, the fate of the Oilers’ playoff prospects hang in the balance. It doesn’t take the rest of the team off the hook from addressing their weaknesses, nor does it mean players who haven’t given a full 60-minute effort can escape the responsibility of finding the necessary resolve to turn their season around. The bad goaltending is just really bad. It’s a reality and the Oilers need to fix it.

The Next Logical Step for the Oilers

First things first; determine who you’re going with. Is it Skinner or Campbell? Both have been equally disappointing. Once decided, find a way to move on from the other guy. If that’s Campbell, explore what it will take to trade him. If that can’t be done (he has a modified no-trade clause), either buy him out of put him in the AHL. Then, look around the league to see what’s available, or call up one of your AHL netminders.

Meanwhile, the coming weeks will undoubtedly test their resilience and determination of this team as they strive to salvage their playoff hopes and elevate their game to meet the lofty expectations set for the season.

The Oilers problems are many. Beyond their inconsistent goaltending, they’re currently grappling with a glaring lack of goals, defensive vulnerabilities. This frustrating cycle has persisted, leading to a disappointing 2-8-1 record. Once Holland figures out his goalie problem, he’ll needed to address when the group can’t defend effectively. They’ve conceded four goals in seven out of eleven games. Some heads may have to roll there too.

