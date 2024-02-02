Canadiens Make Shrewd Moves: Sean Monahan Traded to Jets

Montreal Canadiens’ general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that forward Sean Monahan has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have acquired Monahan in exchange for their first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027.
Monahan, initially acquired from the Calgary Flames in August 2022, has had a noteworthy tenure with the Canadiens. While there, he posted 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 74 games. The Canadiens had thought about retaining him, but considering how strong a season he was having and the interest in his services ahead of the trade deadline, it was a no-brainer to move him. Once it was clear Monahan was going to get a first-round draft pick, and when you consider Montreal got a pick from the Flames to take the forward in the first place, this was strong asset management.
When the smoke cleared, the Canadiens got two first-round picks in the process, added prospects, and moved a pending UFA. Interestingly, some Habs fans believe the Canadiens could have gotten more.
How Will Sean Monahan Trade Help the Jets?
With a reliable playing style and versatility in various roles, Monahan is expected to make an immediate impact for the Winnipeg Jets. Coach Rick Bowness anticipates Monahan starting on a line with Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers, adding a new dimension to the Jets’ offensive lineup. As Frank Seravalli points out, “At this stage of his career, his offensive production has taken a hit, but he still consistently excels in completing passes, attacking the net with high percentage shots, winning faceoffs and defensive zone posture.” Seravalli also points out that among NHL forwards in even-strength completed passes, Monahan ranks 38th. He boasts the seventh-highest faceoff win percentage at 56.9 percent and Monahan excels in winning draws on the penalty kill. He leads all centers with at least 600 faceoffs taken with an impressive 55.9 percent success rate.
Monahan’s journey has seen its share of ups and downs, especially considering his resurgence this season after missing significant playing time in the past two years. But, if he stays healthy, he’ll be a strong addition to the Jets.
Arguably the top two centers available at this season’s trade deadline are off the board.
Next: How Does the Elias Lindholm Trade Affect the Oilers?
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Bruins Were Serious Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade
According to multiple reports, the Boston Bruins were serious contenders for Elias Lindholm before...
-
NHL/ 2 hours ago
NHL Confirms 2026, 2030 Olympics and “Four Nations Faceoff”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed NHL players will participate in the 2026 and 2030...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
How Does the Elias Lindholm Trade Affect the Oilers?
If the Oilers were watching the trade between Vancouver and Calgary for Elias Lindholm,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't afraid to trade Jake Guentzel and the recent Elias Lindholm...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Could Fetch a First-Round Pick for Sean Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens are considering trading Sean Monahan. How much can they get? Is...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Blues Have Received Trade Interest in Pavel Buchnevich
The St. Louis Blues have received trade interest in Pavel Buchnevich, according to NHL...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHLers Face Charges Linked to 2018 Hockey Canada Sexual Assault
4 NHLers Face Charges Linked to Hockey Canada Sexual Assault: Carter Hart, Michael McLeod,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Must Avoid 3 Awful Scenarios Coming Out of All-Star Break
The All-Star break comes with awful timing for the Edmonton Oilers. Can they keep...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair
If the San Jose Sharks end up trading Anthony Duclair before the NHL Trade...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
Pingback: Nashville Predators Want Huge Trade Package for Juuse Saros
Pingback: Nashville Predators Want Huge Trade Package for Juuse Saros – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com
Pingback: NHLPA Threatening Grievance to Blackhawks on Perry's Behalf
Pingback: NHLPA Threatening Grievance to Blackhawks on Perry’s Behalf – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com
Pingback: Bruins Were Elias Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade
Pingback: Bruins Were Elias Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com