Bruins Were Serious Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Boston Bruins were among several teams interested in acquiring Elias Lindholm before he went to Vancouver Canucks in a trade this week. Moved from the Calgary Flames in a deal to Vancouver for a hefty package that included Andrei Kuzmenko, it’s not clear what the Bruins were willing to give up to make a deal work. But, one snag did get in the way, slowing Boston’s push for the two-way center.
LeBrun notes:
“There were five or six teams with interest in Lindholm, and Boston was one of them. But my sense is the first-place Bruins just couldn’t bring themselves to pay that kind of price, especially given they didn’t have a first-round pick this year (traded last trade deadline for Tyler Bertuzzi).
He adds, “The Flames probably could have gotten Boston’s 2025 first-rounder as part of a package, but even then I think Bruins GM Don Sweeney was still reticent.” Already having moved a ton of draft capital in previous trades, LeBrun notes, “…it just feels like as great a fit Lindholm would have been in Boston, the price was just too high.”
Friedman Also Believes the Bruins Had an Interest in Lindholm
Despite Lindholm being a pending free agent, the Canucks secured him in exchange for a substantial package. It is believed they want to sign him to an immediate extension, but that has not been guaranteed, nor was it agreed upon before the deal. For the Bruins, that was a major hurdle.
The Flames received forward Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver’s first-round pick, and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, along with promising defense prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo. That was a huge haul, especially for someone who might wind up being a rental.
While the Canucks aim to sign Lindholm to a long-term contract, the lack of an immediate extension didn’t deter them from making the trade. Notably, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed that he thinks the Bruins were close to acquiring Lindholm but insisted on a contract extension, leading to the deal’s breakdown. Friedman suggests that even if Lindholm becomes a free agent in the summer, the Bruins would still be interested in signing him.
What Will the Bruins Do Before the Deadline?
With Lindholm and Sean Monahan now off the board (Monahan went to the Winnipeg Jets), as the trade deadline approaches, the Bruins have to pivot. In pursuit of an offensive boost, the team may need to explore other options.
The Bruins are facing a tight deadline and gearing up for the postseason, so making a smart move strategically is of the utmost importance. And, if they intend to chase Lindholm in free agency (should he make it there), they have to be leery of trading for players with term.
Next: Nashville Predators Want Huge Trade Package for Juuse Saros
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Bruins Were Serious Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade
According to multiple reports, the Boston Bruins were serious contenders for Elias Lindholm before...
-
NHL/ 2 hours ago
NHL Confirms 2026, 2030 Olympics and “Four Nations Faceoff”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed NHL players will participate in the 2026 and 2030...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
How Does the Elias Lindholm Trade Affect the Oilers?
If the Oilers were watching the trade between Vancouver and Calgary for Elias Lindholm,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't afraid to trade Jake Guentzel and the recent Elias Lindholm...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Could Fetch a First-Round Pick for Sean Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens are considering trading Sean Monahan. How much can they get? Is...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Blues Have Received Trade Interest in Pavel Buchnevich
The St. Louis Blues have received trade interest in Pavel Buchnevich, according to NHL...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHLers Face Charges Linked to 2018 Hockey Canada Sexual Assault
4 NHLers Face Charges Linked to Hockey Canada Sexual Assault: Carter Hart, Michael McLeod,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Must Avoid 3 Awful Scenarios Coming Out of All-Star Break
The All-Star break comes with awful timing for the Edmonton Oilers. Can they keep...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair
If the San Jose Sharks end up trading Anthony Duclair before the NHL Trade...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
Pingback: Bruins Were Serious Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey