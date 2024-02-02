Bruins Were Serious Lindholm Contenders Before Canucks Trade

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Boston Bruins were among several teams interested in acquiring Elias Lindholm before he went to Vancouver Canucks in a trade this week. Moved from the Calgary Flames in a deal to Vancouver for a hefty package that included Andrei Kuzmenko, it’s not clear what the Bruins were willing to give up to make a deal work. But, one snag did get in the way, slowing Boston’s push for the two-way center.

LeBrun notes:

“There were five or six teams with interest in Lindholm, and Boston was one of them. But my sense is the first-place Bruins just couldn’t bring themselves to pay that kind of price, especially given they didn’t have a first-round pick this year (traded last trade deadline for Tyler Bertuzzi).

He adds, “The Flames probably could have gotten Boston’s 2025 first-rounder as part of a package, but even then I think Bruins GM Don Sweeney was still reticent.” Already having moved a ton of draft capital in previous trades, LeBrun notes, “…it just feels like as great a fit Lindholm would have been in Boston, the price was just too high.”

Friedman Also Believes the Bruins Had an Interest in Lindholm

Despite Lindholm being a pending free agent, the Canucks secured him in exchange for a substantial package. It is believed they want to sign him to an immediate extension, but that has not been guaranteed, nor was it agreed upon before the deal. For the Bruins, that was a major hurdle.

Bruins Canucks Elias Lindholm

The Flames received forward Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver’s first-round pick, and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, along with promising defense prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo. That was a huge haul, especially for someone who might wind up being a rental.

While the Canucks aim to sign Lindholm to a long-term contract, the lack of an immediate extension didn’t deter them from making the trade. Notably, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed that he thinks the Bruins were close to acquiring Lindholm but insisted on a contract extension, leading to the deal’s breakdown. Friedman suggests that even if Lindholm becomes a free agent in the summer, the Bruins would still be interested in signing him.

What Will the Bruins Do Before the Deadline?

With Lindholm and Sean Monahan now off the board (Monahan went to the Winnipeg Jets), as the trade deadline approaches, the Bruins have to pivot. In pursuit of an offensive boost, the team may need to explore other options.

The Bruins are facing a tight deadline and gearing up for the postseason, so making a smart move strategically is of the utmost importance. And, if they intend to chase Lindholm in free agency (should he make it there), they have to be leery of trading for players with term.

